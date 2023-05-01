Vegetable Peeler Trick | Magazine

Do you know how to use a vegetable peeler? You’re probably making a mistake and peeling by swiping down…

Izvor: Tiktok/Printscreen/Jenniabs3

Those who like to they cook and “splashing” around the kitchen will tell you that the vegetable (and fruit) peeler is the “invention of the century”! Instead of struggling and peeling the skin with a knife and always removing more of the “edible” part of the fruit or vegetable than necessary, this little tool makes it possible to remove just as much as you need, and quickly.

However, most people use the peeler incorrectly, or rather do not use its full potential. This was talked about on TikTok by Jennifer, who explained why the double blades on this tool actually rotate. In a video she published on this network, she showed how to use a peeler correctly.

“It’s so that you don’t just peel vegetables or fruits downwards, but also upwards. So you can peel the whole food super fast, without removing the peel from it even for a second,” she described in the video.

Almost all of us do the same. When, for example, we peel potatoes, we pull the knife down, thus removing the skin. Then, we repeat the movement – again we place the peeler on the uncleaned part and lower it down. However, since the blades rotate up and down, you don’t have to remove the tool at all when you remove a layer, but where you finished the stroke, just continue but lift it up. That’s all wisdom!

This video has been watched by over 12 million people in record time and everyone is delighted.

“How did I not know that?”, “Man, this is genius! Why didn’t anyone tell me this”, “Best trick I’ve ever heard of, thank you, you made my life easier”, are just some of the comments left by TikTok users .

