Velež head coach Nedim Jusufbegović was overjoyed after the victory over Borce in the 21st round of the m:tel Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

At the “Rođeni” stadium, the team from Mostar reached its fourth straight triumph in the spring season without conceding a goal. The deciding goal was scored in the 72nd minute by Edo Vehabović, who was sent off 11 minutes later due to two yellow and red cards.

In the “Arena Sport” camera, the coach of Mostar Nedim Jusufbegović briefly analyzed the match, but also thanked the fans for their support.

“Thank you to the wonderful people, the fans for their phenomenal support, as well as the management, they really provided us with everything to give our best. Borac needed to eat us up physically, but it happened that we increased the rhythm and were more dominant in the second half. They created for us only one chance through (Alen) Jurilj and that was it for the whole 90 minutes. Full control of the match, in some segments we were in a hurry, but that was due to energy consumption. A lot of injuries, a lot of bookings, however, we dictated and controlled the match. We scored a goal in time, Edo was great. In the end, we had to defend with a man less wasted like this and managed to do it in a phenomenal way. We even had a chance to finish the game through Hadžić, we didn’t succeed, but kudos to the players to the floor. The guys are doing great, I can only congratulate them and I think we are all on the right track together.” said Jusufbegović.

There is no rest for Velež because already on Wednesday they play a city derby against Zrinjsko in a back-to-back championship game.

“Neither fatigue nor any other problems will be an alibi for this team. We have a staff ready to deal with all adversities and problems and to solve them. We believe in ourselves, our work and our own capabilities. As before, we will do our best, the result will be positive, sometimes negative, but I hope we will not disappoint the fans”, emphasized the head of the profession of the Mostar team.

