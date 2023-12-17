Venezuelan migrant almost loses her leg while trying to board a train

Woman from Venezuela Injured While Trying to Board Moving Train in Mexico

A Venezuelan woman is facing serious injuries after attempting to board a moving train in the town of Sabinas, Coahuila, Mexico. The 40-year-old woman, identified as Lorena Santos, was in the company of her husband and a group of migrants when the accident occurred.

According to reports, it is believed that the woman was pushed by her companions as they attempted to board the train. The woman suffered a serious injury to her right leg and had to undergo a semi-amputation at a local health center after being treated by paramedics from the Sabinas Red Cross.

Authorities from the Regional Prosecutor’s Office and public security officials responded to the scene of the accident, which occurred near the Federal Electricity Commission. The incident has temporarily halted the woman’s aspirations of reaching the United States.

This tragic event serves as a reminder of the risks that migrants face as they make their journey in search of a better life. The full story can be found in The Voice Newspaper.

Share this: Facebook

X

