It’s the day of the address to the nation and while on tv Vladimir Putin calls again for war against Ukraine – Orwellian renamed “special military operation” – Vera Politkovskayaguest in the editorial staff of Republicremembers his mother’s lesson: “You should always call things by their name, against any prohibition”. Anna Politkovskaya she was the most important Russian dissident journalist, known worldwide for her investigations into the war in Chechnya, censorship and corruption in Putin’s Russia.