Spanish indie rock band Old Morla is the first major confirmed headliner for the Gandía Mediterranean Festival which will celebrate its fourth edition this year next August.

He Mediterranean festivalthe “100% national indie” event, adds the Madrid band to its catalog Old Morla as headliner. The festival will take place in a new location, the Parc de la Festa in Gandía on August 18 and 19. Tickets are already on sale and can be purchased through this link.

Old Morla is one of the most important Spanish musical groups in recent years. Since their formation, they have always attracted attention for their powerful live show, highlighting the strength of their sound, the precision of their interpretation and their devotion to the public. His previous tour “Same place, different place” It has been historic with a total of eighty-six concerts in sixty-six different cities in fifteen countries.

The great indie event had already revealed many other artists who would perform on these dates: Miss Caffeina, Nunatak, Cariño, Antònia Font, Derby Motoreta’s Burrito Kachimba, La Fúmiga, Raule, Bjones, El Amics de les Arts and Maren Depol, We Are Not Dj’s, Don Fluor, Diego Hache, DJ Peligro, Willy DJ, Silencioso DJ , Bimba DJ and Úbeda DJ. Also, the August 17th, Arde Bogotá, Anora Kito and a DJ to be determined will be in charge of giving a welcome party totally free to all those who want to attend.

The festival has already announced that there will be three major confirmations plus the April 10, May 8 and June 12. In addition, they will be revealing more artists little by little. For more information about the event, you can visit its official website by clicking on this link.