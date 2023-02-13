Home World Vico Zeljković hosted the president of the FS of Albania Armand Duka and Marijan Kustić of Croatia Sports
World

Vico Zeljković hosted the president of the FS of Albania Armand Duka and Marijan Kustić of Croatia Sports

by admin
Vico Zeljković hosted the president of the FS of Albania Armand Duka and Marijan Kustić of Croatia Sports

A meeting was held in Banja Luka with the aim of improving football in the region.

Izvor: Promo/FS RS

The president of the football associations of Republika Srpska and Bosnia and Herzegovina, Vico Zeljković, organized a working meeting today in Banja Luka with Armand Duka and Marijan Kustić, the first people of the football associations of Albania and Croatia.

Zeljković, Duka and Kustić reached an agreement on partnership and discussed a series of targeted projects with the desire to improve football in the region, relations between UEFA and FIFA members and to cooperate in the future for the sake of the progress of the football game.

“We discussed the previous cooperation between the federations, and the elections in the European Football Federation on April 5 in Portugal, where Mr. Armando Duka will be a candidate for the UEFA Executive Committee. On this occasion, he received our support.”Zeljković pointed out.

This was another successful diplomatic football meeting in Banja Luka, after which the participants exchanged gifts as a commemoration of this gathering.

(WORLD)

See also  Iraq's parliamentary election debuts, Vi'an is dripping with water, and the voter turnout may hit a record low

You may also like

‘Pro-Israel industry’ enforces U.S. policy with campaign spending...

“Green” hydrogen even with nuclear power. The EU...

War in Ukraine, Guardian: “So Iran supplied drones...

How Church of Jesus Christ is helping earthquake...

Jerusalem, – the Republic

New York, USA once again experienced a “bloody...

Valentine’s Day in Palermo, a big heart at...

“Anime Cult”: passions and emotions for the Anime...

Russian Foreign Minister: The West did not want...

PIME missionaries and the proclamation of the Gospel...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy