A meeting was held in Banja Luka with the aim of improving football in the region.

Izvor: Promo/FS RS

The president of the football associations of Republika Srpska and Bosnia and Herzegovina, Vico Zeljković, organized a working meeting today in Banja Luka with Armand Duka and Marijan Kustić, the first people of the football associations of Albania and Croatia.

Zeljković, Duka and Kustić reached an agreement on partnership and discussed a series of targeted projects with the desire to improve football in the region, relations between UEFA and FIFA members and to cooperate in the future for the sake of the progress of the football game.

“We discussed the previous cooperation between the federations, and the elections in the European Football Federation on April 5 in Portugal, where Mr. Armando Duka will be a candidate for the UEFA Executive Committee. On this occasion, he received our support.”Zeljković pointed out.

This was another successful diplomatic football meeting in Banja Luka, after which the participants exchanged gifts as a commemoration of this gathering.

