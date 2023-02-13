The European stock exchanges closed higher this morning, supported this morning by the estimates of the European Commission which draw a less serious economic scenario than feared a few months ago, thanks to the slowdown in energy prices: the common economic area should avoid the recession, also due to the Italy’s GDP forecast improves. The session at the start of the week started with mixed performances in Asia and awaits tomorrow’s US inflation data. The concern of the markets concerns the possibility of a halt in the downward trajectory of prices, which combined with the recent strength shown by the employment report, would lead the Federal Reserve to the need to maintain the tightening on rates for longer.

Watch out also for Japan, where the yen has lost some ground after the strong strengthening on Friday. It was moved by the news that Kazuo Ueda will be nominated tomorrow as governor of the Bank of Japan. An unexpected decision that was initially read as a possible hawkish turn, given that it is not in continuity with current officials. But market movement stalled after Ueda spoke to the press saying monetary stimulus must stay in place.