Abstract: From August 31st to September 7th local time, the “Vostok-2022” exercise was held at the Sergeyevsky training ground in Ussuriysk, Russia and other places.







Strive side by side with elite soldiers to defend peace

——A collection of images of Chinese troops going to Russia to participate in the “Oriental-2022” exercise

From August 31 to September 7 local time, the “Vostok-2022” exercise was held at the Sergeyevsky training ground in Ussuriysk, Russia. China, Algeria, India, Belarus, Tajikistan, Mongolia and other countries sent troops to participate in the exercise together with the Russian army.

According to Han Lin, director of the Chinese director’s department, this is the fourth time that the Chinese army has sent troops to participate in the Russian military’s annual strategic exercise. The Chinese side dispatched ground equipment in an organized, large-scale and systematic manner, and for the first time sent navy ships to the Sea of ​​Japan for coordinated drills, which fully exercised the ability of our army and multinational forces to conduct joint military operations.





At the closing ceremony, the Chinese participating officers and soldiers walked through the rostrum with high morale.

The fighter jets roared and the armor rolled. During the live-arms drill on the afternoon of the 6th local time, the frontier defense team of our army took the lead in launching a fierce attack on the “enemy”. The Chinese participating troops cooperated closely with the land forces of the multinational participating troops, and used intensive firepower to effectively kill the “enemy” in the front and in the depths, and defeated the main group of the “enemy” coastal joint combat forces.

Chinese participating troops attacked “enemy” targets.

The Chinese troops participating in the exercise carried out joint exercises with live troops and ammunition.

After the first round of firepower strikes, the frontier defense forces of the “enemy” were completely destroyed. The multinational mobile counterattack team quickly stepped forward and launched a joint assault. Integrated minesweepers use rocket blasters to clear paths for infantry fighting vehicles and tanks. 40 minutes later, the “remaining enemy” was completely wiped out under the combined firepower of the air and ground.

Chinese participating ships (right) and foreign warships maneuver together.

Chinese fighter jets carried out precision strikes on the “enemy”.

During the exercise, in the relevant waters of the Sea of ​​Japan, the Chinese naval tactical group Nanchang, Yancheng, Dongpinghu and the Russian fleet cooperated closely to conduct joint operations, and carried out air-to-sea live ammunition exercises, which achieved the expected results.

The exercise aims to deepen the pragmatic and friendly cooperation between the militaries of the participating countries. China and the participating countries have mixed formation, joint planning, and joint operations. The cooperation has enhanced mutual trust and demonstrated that Chinese soldiers love peace and safeguard peace. Be confident.

(Reporters Liu Dan, Liu Min, and Xu Yizhen of the People’s Liberation Army Daily, and photographers Zhao Hui, Wang Tianfa, and Wu Di, the correspondents)



