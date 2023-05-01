by gds.it – ​​6 hours ago

The young people of the Maria Santissima del Rosario parish of Montelepre and those of the Piano Maglio pastoral unit of Villaciambra di Monreale ranked first in the diocesan competition for altar servers, organized by the archiepiscopal seminary of Monreale,…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Video on peace, young altar servers awarded in Monreale appeared 6 hours ago in the online newspaper gds.it».