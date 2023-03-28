Here is Marco Silvestri’s opinion on the penalty shootout rules of this last period. The idea of ​​u200bu200bthe goalkeeper completely disagree

Udinese continues to work in view of the next league matches. We’re talking about a company that has a great desire to make a difference. In the meantime, take another step back and don’t miss Marco Silvestri’s words on the last two penalties conceded, saved and then withdrawn. Here is the opinion of the Juventus goalkeeper on these decisions taken by the arbitration bodies