Home World VIDEO – Silvestri and the comment on penalties: “The rules are ridiculous”
World

VIDEO – Silvestri and the comment on penalties: “The rules are ridiculous”

by admin
VIDEO – Silvestri and the comment on penalties: “The rules are ridiculous”

Here is Marco Silvestri’s opinion on the penalty shootout rules of this last period. The idea of ​​u200bu200bthe goalkeeper completely disagree

Udinese continues to work in view of the next league matches. We’re talking about a company that has a great desire to make a difference. In the meantime, take another step back and don’t miss Marco Silvestri’s words on the last two penalties conceded, saved and then withdrawn. Here is the opinion of the Juventus goalkeeper on these decisions taken by the arbitration bodies

See also  Trial of Donald Trump: the revelations of the commission of inquiry into the assault on the US Congress on January 6, 2021

You may also like

Crypto Entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried, Arrested for Financial Fraud...

“Immediate measures to mitigate the water crisis in...

Nashville massacre, from the bodycam of the policemen...

The Silk Road: new series by Delos Digital

“The PNRR is central to the territories and...

From measures for bills to the procurement code:...

Deea and Dinu Maxer divorce after 18 years

Microsoft announces Elite Controllers in red and blue

Italian Church raises funds for Syria and Türkiye...

What is the condition of the girl who...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy