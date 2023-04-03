Home World Vinitaly, agreement between Sicily and Veneto for the enhancement of wines
World

Vinitaly, agreement between Sicily and Veneto for the enhancement of wines

by admin
Vinitaly, agreement between Sicily and Veneto for the enhancement of wines

by siciliafan.it – ​​3 hours ago

Are you on Telegram? Do you like our news? Follow the SiciliaFan channel! Sign up by clicking here! A memorandum of understanding between Sicily and Veneto to protect and enhance the assets recognized as world heritage by UNESCO on the island of Pantelleria and…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Vinitaly, agreement between Sicily and Veneto for the enhancement of wines appeared 3 hours ago on the online newspaper siciliafan.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Two shooting incidents occurred in one day in Myanmar, 3 people were killed and 3 injured

You may also like

The announcement of the Wagner leader: “We have...

Migrants, 500 in danger with heavy seas, government...

RHMZ warning of heavy snowfall | Weather forecast

Finland, the Orpo Conservatories win. Marin admits defeat

US, “the Chinese spy balloon shot down in...

Brad Pitt sells haunted mansion in Los Angeles

Serie A: Sassuolo-Turin 1-1, Sanabria responds to Pinamonti

Attack in St. Petersburg, escape, messages, confession: all...

željko obradović after the match fmp partizan |...

Guardiola got in the faces of the Liverpool...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy