The Prime Minister of the Republic of Srpska, Radovan Višković, said that all the Chinese companies he spoke with in Beijing in recent days are ready not only to build, but also to finance projects in Srpska.

Source: Government of Republika Srpska

All these companies, as he said, are owned by the state and work with the consent of government institutions in China.

Višković rated today’s meeting with representatives of the Chinese State Railways as successful, which offered to send an expert team to Serbia that will help “Railways of Srpska” and the relevant ministry to develop a strategy for the development of railways and railway infrastructure based on short-term, medium-term and long-term plans.

“We discussed that they and their expert team should propose to Republika Srpska, in accordance with its needs, whether it should build tracks for train speeds of 120, 160 or 200 kilometers per hour”said Viskovic.

The Prime Minister of Srpska pointed out that the Chinese State Railways is the largest Chinese railway corporation, which in the last 10 years has been continuously ranked 34th among the top 500 companies in the world, with more than 120,000 employees.

He reminded that this company has already received one job in Republika Srpska, and it is about the construction of a 17-kilometer highway from Bijeljina to Brčko.

The Prime Minister of Srpska spoke during his official visit to China with representatives of the “Sinofarm” group, the “Cajna Energy Group” company, the Chinese National Aero-Technological Corporation AVIK, as well as with representatives of Chinese companies in the field of infrastructure, construction and railway transport.

(Srna)