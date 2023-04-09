Home World Višković, Chinese companies ready to invest in RS | Info
World

Višković, Chinese companies ready to invest in RS | Info

by admin
Višković, Chinese companies ready to invest in RS | Info

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Srpska, Radovan Višković, said that all the Chinese companies he spoke with in Beijing in recent days are ready not only to build, but also to finance projects in Srpska.

Source: Government of Republika Srpska

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Srpska, Radovan Višković, said that all the Chinese companies he spoke with in Beijing in recent days are ready not only to build, but also to finance projects in Srpska.

All these companies, as he said, are owned by the state and work with the consent of government institutions in China.

Višković rated today’s meeting with representatives of the Chinese State Railways as successful, which offered to send an expert team to Serbia that will help “Railways of Srpska” and the relevant ministry to develop a strategy for the development of railways and railway infrastructure based on short-term, medium-term and long-term plans.

“We discussed that they and their expert team should propose to Republika Srpska, in accordance with its needs, whether it should build tracks for train speeds of 120, 160 or 200 kilometers per hour”said Viskovic.

The Prime Minister of Srpska pointed out that the Chinese State Railways is the largest Chinese railway corporation, which in the last 10 years has been continuously ranked 34th among the top 500 companies in the world, with more than 120,000 employees.

He reminded that this company has already received one job in Republika Srpska, and it is about the construction of a 17-kilometer highway from Bijeljina to Brčko.

See also  "Amaze at the exclusion of Caltagirone from the Region calendar"

The Prime Minister of Srpska spoke during his official visit to China with representatives of the “Sinofarm” group, the “Cajna Energy Group” company, the Chinese National Aero-Technological Corporation AVIK, as well as with representatives of Chinese companies in the field of infrastructure, construction and railway transport.

(Srna)

You may also like

The outbreak of the epidemic in Japan declared...

Dragan Petrović Pele escaped through the window from...

Weather forecast Sunday April 9, 2023 | Info

Quarterfinals, game 5. Civitanova makes the Lube! 3-0...

Serie A, Atalanta-Bologna 0-2, Sampdoria-Cremonese 2-3

North Korea did not reply to the routine...

Use: the abortion pill in the storm, Biden...

Anniversary of the crime in Velika Ivanča |...

Marseille, a building collapses in the center. Dozens...

China-Cambodia “Golden Dragon-2023” joint exercise: Consolidate hard-core friendship...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy