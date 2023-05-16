Home » Vivara’s Little Mermaid Collection – MONDO MODA
World

Vivara’s Little Mermaid Collection – MONDO MODA

by admin
Vivara’s Little Mermaid Collection – MONDO MODA

Life by Vivara has just launched an exclusive collection in honor of Disney’s live action, The Little Mermaid. The release comprises two rings, three earrings, a necklace and a medal and is inspired by the depths of Ariel’s universe, bringing references to the ocean, its colors and hidden treasures.

The Little Mermaid Collection by Vivara @ Disclosure

The theme follows the Mermaidcore trend, which is popular on social media, especially with a predominance of oceanic colors. With a metallic or holographic finish, the pieces have mermaid-style modeling, with transparency and marine elements, such as pearls, shells and other marine elements.

The Little Mermaid Collection by Vivara @ Disclosure

The jewels in the collection have stones in cold tones, which make a reference to Live Action, and have different cuts: shuttlecock, drop and round. With a sophisticated and versatile design, they can be combined with everyday looks or even for more formal events, pleasing all ages and Life by Vivara consumers.

The Little Mermaid Collection by Vivara @ Disclosure
The Little Mermaid Collection by Vivara @ Disclosure
The Little Mermaid Collection by Vivara @ Disclosure

MONDO MODA is the first Lifestyle Portal in Campinas. It was created in November 2007 by Journalist and Style Editor Jorge Marcelo Oliveira with the aim of informing, entertaining and questioning. Art, culture, fashion, architecture, decoration, culture, gastronomy, behavior and other subjects related to the contemporary lifestyle.
See also  UK: Dorset oil spill declared 'major emergency'

You may also like

Pokémon cards are missing in Japan

Iliad grows more and more: mobile goods and...

Sarkozy sentenced to three years in prison, one...

Paris Court of Appeal upholds former French President...

Exclusive Morata: “Juve, win for Pogba!”

Sarkozy sentenced on appeal to three years in...

Usa, debt ceiling negotiations: Biden cancels trip to...

France, Sarkozy sentenced to three years in prison:...

Wiretapping scandal, Sarkozy sentenced on appeal to 3...

“Banderas a half mast”, preview of Medalla’s fourth...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy