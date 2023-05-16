Vivara’s Little Mermaid Collection – MONDO MODA

Life by Vivara has just launched an exclusive collection in honor of Disney’s live action, The Little Mermaid. The release comprises two rings, three earrings, a necklace and a medal and is inspired by the depths of Ariel’s universe, bringing references to the ocean, its colors and hidden treasures.

The theme follows the Mermaidcore trend, which is popular on social media, especially with a predominance of oceanic colors. With a metallic or holographic finish, the pieces have mermaid-style modeling, with transparency and marine elements, such as pearls, shells and other marine elements.

The jewels in the collection have stones in cold tones, which make a reference to Live Action, and have different cuts: shuttlecock, drop and round. With a sophisticated and versatile design, they can be combined with everyday looks or even for more formal events, pleasing all ages and Life by Vivara consumers.