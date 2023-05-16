“Living with CU – this is what my normal sounds like.”: In the new Bristol Myers Squibb podcast…

Bristol-Myers Squibb GmbH & Co. KGaA

Munich (ots)

Everyday life with ulcerative colitis (CU) to listen to: In the Bristol Myers Squibb initiated podcast “Living with CU – that’s what my normal sounds like.” the host Dr. Axel Naumann and the two CU sufferers Jana Gottert and Timo Frank with changing experts on topics related to life with CU.

The podcast starts on the occasion of World IBD Day on May 19, 2023, the international day of action for chronic inflammatory bowel diseases (inflammatory bowel diseases). A total of five episodes will be published by the end of July 2023, including on cu-initiative-ich.de and Spotify.

What changes for those affected with the CU diagnosis and how can the path to the new normal life be successful with the disease? The new podcast “Living with CU – that’s what my normal sounds like” from the research-based pharmaceutical company provides answers to these and other questions Bristol Myers Squibb. The podcast combines personal experiences with medical-scientific perspectives and is therefore aimed at those affected and their families as well as at specialists such as therapists and doctors. As host and moderator, Dr. medical Axel Naumann, specialist in internal medicine and gastroenterology in Grevenbroich, supported in the podcast episodes by Jana Gottert and Timo Frank, both of whom are affected by CU themselves. Together they talk to a variety of experts on various topics related to life with CU, because chronic inflammatory bowel diseases present those affected with a variety of challenges in everyday life [1,2]. In Germany alone, an estimated 150,000 people suffer from UC [3].

“With the podcast, we want to motivate those affected by ulcerative colitis and support them in dealing with their disease in an open and self-determined manner. The everyday aspects of life with CU are discussed and dealing with the challenges that chronic inflammatory bowel disease brings with it Because in everyday medical practice there is not always enough time for a detailed exchange and contact with other sufferers is not always given – this is so important. Our hope is that the podcast will encourage people with CU to talk about their illness and supports them in finding their individual path to the best possible normal life,” says Hans-Joachim Orlowski, Associate Director Corporate Affairs, Bristol Myers Squibb Germany.

In five episodes, the interlocutors deal with the topics of support, initial diagnosis, fatigue, nutrition and humor and go into detail about questions that those affected with CU encounter every day. The focus is on the perspective of the two patients Jana and Timo, who tell what their life looks like with the disease and what specific challenges and experiences accompany their everyday life with CU.

Both were diagnosed with CU at an early age: 26-year-old Berlin resident Jana Gottert was diagnosed eight years ago, and Timo Frank (29) was diagnosed with CU at the age of 15. Both are committed to ensuring that the disease is better understood: the health economist Timo is committed to ensuring that CU gets more attention. Jana describes herself as a “CU activist” and has been alive since a colectomy [a] with a so-called J-Pouch [b]. On her Instagram channel nocolon.stillrollin, she interacts with other patients, provides information and offers tips on how to deal with the disease.

In the podcast, Jana emphasizes: “Every patient with a chronic inflammatory bowel disease is individual; not only in terms of their course and their disease, but above all as a person”. She says about her motivation: “With my work, I want to enlighten, tell my story, give tips on how to deal with it and provide insights that also help those who are not affected to better understand what it means to live with a chronic inflammatory bowel disease.”

The podcast is part of the “INITIATIVE I”, an information service from Bristol Myers Squibb aimed at patients with certain chronic inflammatory diseases. This also includes the portal cu-initiative-ich.de. The website provides information about the CU, gives tips for everyday life and would like to support those affected in a self-determined life with their disease. The first podcast episode on the topic “How and from whom do those affected get the best support in dealing with the disease?” is available from May 19, 2023 to mark World IBD Day. A total of five episodes will be released by the end of July 2023.

Listen now – on cu-initiative-ich.de and on many podcast platforms!

[a] surgery to remove part or all of the large intestine

[b] Tissue pocket formed from a section of the small intestine as a reservoir for stool

About Ulcerative Colitis

Ulcerative colitis (UC) is an inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) characterized by an uncontrolled, chronic immune response that originates in the lining (mucosa) of the large intestine (colon) or rectum (rectum). ) leads to inflammation with erosion and ulceration [1]. The main symptoms include severe, often bloody-mucous diarrhea, cramping abdominal pain and imperative bowel movements [4]. Ulcerative colitis therefore leads to a severe impairment of the health-related quality of life of those affected, including physical functioning, social and psychological well-being and the ability to work or school [1]. Many patients respond poorly or not at all to the therapies available to date [2]. It is estimated that around 12.6 million people worldwide suffer from chronic inflammatory bowel disease [5].

Bristol Myers Squibb: New avenues in immunology to improve patients’ lives

At Bristol Myers Squibb we share a vision: “Transforming patients’ lives through science”.

For people with chronic inflammatory, immune-mediated diseases, symptoms and disease progression can take a toll on physical, emotional, and social well-being, making simple tasks and everyday activities challenging. Based on our knowledge of the immune system, backed by over 20 years of experience, and our deep commitment to patients, at Bristol Myers Squibb we conduct research with the aim of developing innovative solutions that address the high therapeutic needs in rheumatology , gastroenterology, dermatology and neurology. We follow science with the aim of adapting therapies to individual needs, improving treatment outcomes and expanding therapy options. To do this, we are working to identify mechanisms that have the potential to achieve long-term remission in the future.

At the same time, we are committed to helping those affected on their way to a self-determined life with their disease. As a patient-oriented company, we want to support open dialogue about feelings, needs and expectations when dealing with serious illnesses. This also includes finding ways out of the possible speechlessness and insecurity in dealing with and living with the disease. We know how important it is to be well informed, for example to have a successful doctor-patient conversation that answers questions and enables informed decision-making. To this end, we create and support exchange opportunities and formats.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company devoted to the discovery, development and delivery of innovative medicines that help patients overcome serious illnesses. Further information at bms.com/de, TwitterLinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

Sources

Rubin DT, et al. Am J Gastroenterol 2019;114(3):384-413. doi: 10.14309/ajg.000000000000152. Danese S, et al. You Dis 2019; 37(4):266-283. doi:10.1159/000496739. Kucharzik T et al. Dtsch Doctors Int. 2020;117:564-74. doi: 10.3238/arztebl.2020.056 National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. Ulcerative colitis. Available online at: Last accessed: May 16, 2023. Data Monitor Healthcare. Ulcerative Colitis – Pharma Intelligence Disease Analysis. Available online at: Last accessed: May 16, 2023.

Original content from: Bristol-Myers Squibb GmbH & Co. KGaA, transmitted by news aktuell