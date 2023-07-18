Vizcaya tips for hair care in winter – MONDO MODA

The winter season has arrived. And, along with the drop in temperature and the arrival of the coziest season of the year, a series of beauty care must be taken. On colder days, hair, like the whole body, undergoes some changes and needs care.

To answer some questions about the time, the Research and Development Coordinator of Vizcaya Cosméticos, Tais Félix, gives some tips:

Avoid hot baths, opt for lukewarm temperature

Bathing in hot water is the first in line, as high temperatures stimulate the action of the sebaceous gland which causes more oiliness, therefore leaving the scalp much more oily.

“The use of water at high temperatures removes all the natural oil produced by the scalp and irritates the bulb, damaging the health of the hair. So, I recommend using lukewarm water to avoid some problems such as excessive oil production that bothers the vast majority of people”, comments Tais Félix.

To prevent some factors from leading to excess oil production at the root, it is worth mentioning that some of the most common causes and effects on the hair are the large amount applied as conditioners and Leave-in on the hair. The products accumulate on the scalp, muffling the region in addition to causing flaking, itching and a lot of irritation.

Vizcaya Shampoo Byos Vegan Oily Hair with recyclable 250ml packaging – The product eliminates oiliness and flaking of the scalp, promotes cell renewal and toning of the strands. In addition, the innovative formula proposes deep cleaning and prevents hair from drying out. The product has a 100% vegan formula, brings a composition of important assets of hair aromatherapy such as mint, rosemary extract, organic melaleuca essential oil and menthol. Already, the fragrance brings the intoxicating presence of essential oils of Patchouli, Mint and Rosemary that provide freshness to the hair. Suggested consumer price: R$ 40.90.

Vizcaya Byos Vegan Conditioner for Oily Hair with 250ml recyclable packaging – The product nourishes, strengthens and gives softness to the hair. In addition, the innovative formula protects the color and adds shine to the hair. The product has a 100% vegan formula, brings a composition of important assets such as apple and hibiscus extract. Based on hair aromatherapy, the conditioner has a mint formula, rosemary extract, organic tea tree essential oil and menthol. Already, the fragrance brings the intoxicating presence of essential oils of Patchouli, Mint and Rosemary that provide freshness to the hair. Suggested consumer price: R$ 40.90.

Vizcaya Detox Deep Cleansing Shampoo with 200 ml packaging – The deep cleansing product is suitable for all hair types. In addition, the detox shampoo returns softness, malleability, shine and deeply cleans the wires. In the formulation, the important presence of UV Protection, Vizcaya Thermal Water, Myrrh Extract, which has astringent, antiseptic and deodorant properties, and Demineralizing Agents that deeply clean the threads. Finally, it is a cruelty free product, it has a formula not tested on animals and free of parabens. Suggested consumer price: BRL 34.90

moisturize the wires

Winter is a time when the wires are more resected and rough to the touch. Therefore, hydration is key. After removing impurities from the hair, moisturizing is the watchword of the season.

Tip Vizcaya Cosmetics: Hydra Care Line

With proven effectiveness, it leaves hair 10 times softer and 5 times more hydrated, completely combating the effects of the cold. The line has the exclusive Hydra Complex technology, an amino acid complex (lysine, glycine, cysteine ​​and arginine, among others), Aloe Vera and technological raw materials that promote Ultra Hydration and replenish the moisture of the threads. In addition, its formula has Jojoba oil, different from the others because it is one of the closest to the oil naturally produced by the hair, which further favors softness and hydration.

Vizcaya Hydra Care Shampoo, with 200ml packaging – The product returns hydration and softness to dry and dull hair in just 3 minutes, thanks to the presence of moisturizing ingredients such as amino acids, Aloe Vera, thermal water, UV protection and the potent Oil of Jojoba that restores the hair fiber and stimulates hair growth. Suggested price: BRL 34.90

Vizcaya Hydra Care Conditioner, with 200ml packaging – The product closes the hair cuticles and seals the hair treatment. It is also responsible for detangling, softness and shine. The conditioner is rich in assets such as Avocado Butter, Macadamia Oils, Jojoba and Honey. Completely hydrates the hair and completely restores the strands. Suggested price: BRL 34.90

Protect your hair from the dryer

At this time of year, due to the low temperatures, people do not like to let their hair dry in the wind, which increases the use of hot air from the dryer, causing the hair to weaken. In order for this not to happen or for the impact to be minimized, it is essential to use a thermal protector for the hair.

According to Tais, a good tip is to move the dryer a bit away from the roots and hair and, of course, use a thermal protector, your greatest ally against the aggressions caused by dryers and flat irons.

Vizcaya Leave-in Frizz Control, with 200 ml packaging – The product guarantees the hair excellent conditioning, thermal protection and high resistance to humidity. The formula is based on thermal water and UV protection and combines with actives from pequi and ojon oils, in addition to the essential D-Panthenol and creatine that, together, generate hydration, repair and nutrition. It still contains the exclusive Active Control complex – a compound with Jojoba oil – which offers 72 hours of anti-frizz and hair shielding against moisture, in addition to an excellent ability to penetrate the hair, conditioning, shine-giving, restorative, stimulating of growth, softness. It is a different natural oil, in addition to nourishing, it also takes care of the scalp. Does not cause a greasy feeling. Suggested price: BRL 52.90

