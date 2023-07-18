Home » Books: ‘Fubbal’, short stories of non-illustrious footballers – Calcio
Sports

Books: ‘Fubbal’, short stories of non-illustrious footballers – Calcio

by admin
Books: ‘Fubbal’, short stories of non-illustrious footballers – Calcio

Little stories of non-illustrious, ugly, crooked players, of sad players who have never won. And all together, 12 in all, they tell the story of the formation of a team, role by role, plus a coach.


An album of verbal stickers which is completed in the book by Remo Rapino ‘Fubbal’ (Minumum fax).


They are tender and cheerful stories of people who ran so as not to have to think about the barbed wire that surrounded their days, a laboring and derelict humanity that had had so many troubles and a few flashes of celebrity, and carried the legends of the past as flags: Gigi Meroni , Gigi Riva, Nilton Santos. Among the stories of debuts and broken promises, injuries and rare hits, we also find nostalgia for that time when there was respect among men, treating each other as equals, whatever their status. And maybe the hope that that time can still come back.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  It is revealed that Ten Hag has delineated the 8 cornerstones of Manchester United: Ronaldo is unknown and wants to save Maguire – yqqlm

You may also like

Chinese Football Association Suspends Wei Shihao for 6...

Imperia, two-year-old boy bitten in the face by...

Jonas Vingegaard takes control of the race, the...

Luis Chávez Set to Fulfill his European Dream...

Athletics, European Championships Rome 2024 land in the...

I wouldn’t change a thing. He longed for...

Wimbledon legend Bjorn Borg’s son Leo lands first...

Football EM: U19 women slide into opening debacle

El Pistolero Luis Suarez Wants to Leave Gremio...

Ryan Giggs acquitted of allegations of violence against...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy