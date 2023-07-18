Books: ‘Fubbal’, short stories of non-illustrious footballers – Calcio

Little stories of non-illustrious, ugly, crooked players, of sad players who have never won. And all together, 12 in all, they tell the story of the formation of a team, role by role, plus a coach.





An album of verbal stickers which is completed in the book by Remo Rapino ‘Fubbal’ (Minumum fax).





They are tender and cheerful stories of people who ran so as not to have to think about the barbed wire that surrounded their days, a laboring and derelict humanity that had had so many troubles and a few flashes of celebrity, and carried the legends of the past as flags: Gigi Meroni , Gigi Riva, Nilton Santos. Among the stories of debuts and broken promises, injuries and rare hits, we also find nostalgia for that time when there was respect among men, treating each other as equals, whatever their status. And maybe the hope that that time can still come back.



