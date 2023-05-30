Vladan Kovačević is the best goalkeeper of the championship | Sport

The talented goalkeeper is waiting to become a member of the Serbian national team and defends in fantastic form.

Source: Profimedia/Newspix.pl

The Football Association of Serbia is still fighting the legal battle for the talented goalkeeper Vladan Kovačević to become a member of the national team and make himself available to coach Dragan Stojković, and until that happens, the native of Banja Luka is “picking” accolades on an individual level. He was also named the best goalkeeper in the Polish Ekstraklasa this season and thus defended his title from last season.

During the season, Kovačević was impressive between the posts of Rakov, who reached the first championship title in the club’s history. Those games did not go unnoticed – there is interest from various parts of Europe, and the Poles saw who is the best goalkeeper in their league.

Former goalkeeper Railwaymen from Banjaluka, Sarajevo and Sloboda from Mrkonjić Grad this is the second recognition. He has been the best goalkeeper in the Polish championship for two seasons in a row, and we hope that we will soon have the opportunity to see him in the Serbian jersey. He was supposed to be part of the team at the previous gathering, but due to problems with the change of the national team, he could not respond to coach Stojković.

We remind you that at the beginning of his career, Kovačević was invited several times for the senior national team of Bosnia and Herzegovina, but he never defended for that national team. That’s why Pixi sees him as the ideal successor to Marko Dmitrović in the national team, but also as a long-term solution between the posts, along with Vanja Milinković-Savić and Predrag Rajković.

However, the goalkeeper Rakov, who was born on April 11, 1998, defended for the last time for the young national team of Bosnia and Herzegovina on October 13, 2020, at the age of 22 years and 182 days.

Thus, according to the rules of FIFA, he lost the right to be on Pixi’s list, however, Kovačević’s advisers and the team of the Football Association of Serbia found exceptions to the rules, which they insist on in their lawsuit before the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne.

In the amendment to the “disputed” article of the FIFA rulebook, it is also stated that the rule does not apply to players who, until the age of 12, had the passport of the country whose sports citizenship they require. The decision of the court in Lausanne will be binding.