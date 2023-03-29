The fight between Vladan Kovačević and the Football Association of Serbia continues for the goalkeeper of the Polish team Rakov to get the right to wear the “eagles” jersey.

Dissatisfied with FIFA’s decision, the man from Banja Luka decided to seek justice before the judicial authorities – he sued the World Football Federation for its decision not to grant him “sports citizenship” of Serbia.

As “Sport klub” has learned, the final word on the case will be given by the Sports Court of Arbitration, based in Lausanne.

As he conveyed “Glas Srpska” the legal representatives of Vladan Kovačević from Banja Luka established that there were exceptions to the FIFA rules during practice in the last three years.

And on that argument they base their request for permission for the goalkeeper to wear the Serbian jersey. In its decision to ban Kovačević from changing his sports citizenship, FIFA referred to its own rule from September 2020, which states that “a player who has played for the national team of another country, after turning 21, may not change his sports citizenship”.

Rakov’s goalkeeper, born on April 11, 1998, defended for the last time for the youth national team of Bosnia and Herzegovina on October 13, 2020, at the age of 22 years and 182 days. Practically, he lost the right to be on the list of Serbian coaches, but by researching the practice in the last two and a half years, Kovačević’s advisers and the team of the Football Association of Serbia found exceptions to the rules, which they insist on in their lawsuit before the Court of Arbitration for Sport. That’s why the whole case took on a special drama, according to the portal.

In the amendment to the “disputed” article of the FIFA rulebook, it is also stated that the rule does not apply to players who, until the age of 12, had the passport of the country whose sports citizenship they require. The decision of the court in Lausanne will be binding.

