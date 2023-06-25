Vladimir Ilić continues his career in Asteras, Krupa thanked him | Sport

The former head of Krupa’s coaching staff continues his coaching career in Greece.

Source: Promo/FK Krupa

After two and a half years, it was time to say goodbye.

Although he had a long-term contract with Krupa until 2025, he is a promising coach Vladimir Ilic decided on a new challenge in his career. As announced at the beginning of June, will continue his coaching career in Greece, more precisely in Asteras, the club where he interned in 2021.

Now the time has come for him to join the professional staff of the Greek Premier League, headed by a Serbian expert Milan Rastavac.

Because of everything achieved in the previous two and a half seasons, the first division team from Krupa na Vrbas thanked Ilić and wished the young coach a lot of luck and success in his career.

“Krupa football club thanks Vladimir Ilic for everything he has done on the bench of our team and wishes him the best of luck in the continuation of his coaching career in Greek Asteras. After two and a half seasons spent at the helm of the team, it is time to say goodbye, and all that what Vladimir did will forever be written in golden letters in the history of FK Krupa. The past three years were the best in the history of our club. Two championship titles were won in the First League of Republika Srpska, and a trophy in the Cup. All this thanks to the players who are guided by the coaching staff, led by Vladimir Ilić, won a series of victories and lined up trophies in the club’s showcase. FK Krupa wishes Ilić all the best of luck once again, and the doors of our club will always remain open to him.” it was announced from Krupa.



Ilić took over the helm of Krupa in October 2021, when he succeeded the experienced Velimir Stojnić. In a difficult period, he managed to ensure the club from the Vrbasa canyon survived in the Premier League club, but then problems with licenses started and Krupa lost its status as a member of Bosnia and Herzegovina. elites.

Despite winning two titles in the First League of Republika Srpska, Ilić did not wait to return to the highest level. Last year, Sloga from Doboj entered the um:tel Premier League as vice-champion, and this year it did so Star 09 from Ethno-village Stanišići.

(WORLD)

