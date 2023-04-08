What did Dobojli’s strategist say at the end of the game with Sarajevo?

Source: MONDO/Sport and youth/Rade Šešlak

Sloga Meridian from Doboj won, in a duel with Sarajevo, a big point in the fight for survival.

Vlado Jagodić’s team drew in Zenica with a score of 1:1, after a kind of drama at the end of the match when the burgundy team’s already celebrated goal was cancelled.

“I will remind you that at 0:0 we came out on top first, that’s what we wanted. Our concept in the first half was to make Sarajevo a bit nervous and try to score, if we get the first opportunity. We didn’t succeed, we conceded the goal the way we conceded it and of course then it had to be changed. We made certain corrections in the first half and to be honest, I’m overjoyed because in the first attack of the second half we did what I wanted, which is to equalize and thus completely put Sarajevo in an unfavorable situation, so that they have to switch to our half of it. The entry of Krstovski and Peca was a sign that we will counter, we were not very consistent, but I congratulate the boys from the bottom of my heart for what they did tonight“, said Jagodić after the match, reminding that the team was very decimated before this match.

“Did that affect Sarajevo, they came out ultra-offensively. It was to be expected, they have to win because of Europe. However, our chances can bring a result even when the juniors are playing. The substitution of Nikolic was unplanned and it helped us a lot. I have to praise little Albin (Omić, op.a.), the kid is playing for the first time, he came from juniors.”

Jagodić pointed out that he was happy about the point, at the same time congratulating Sarajevo on a fair game.

“Of course, there is nervousness when there are no results. I completely understand that, it was hard for me too when we lost at home in the last round. However, we deserved this today, anyone can watch it however they want. My boys deserved to take a point to Doboj and, I hope, enter a positive series.“

Jagodić believes that tonight’s point could lead Sloga in the desired direction.

“Sloga has scored 31 goals so far, Sarajevo scored 32 today. However, Sloga before me and now with me scored only one goal in six games. We need a positive result, there is quality. I have to say that six players were missing, a total of seven did not play since the last round. However, in any case, I have a roster, I’m not afraid to bring in young players. They just need to responsibly and tactically play what I’m asking for. Then I don’t worry, I think we need one positive shock“, said Jagodić, pointing out that this point is also like a victory.

“I have to put it that way. We have home matches with direct competitors that follow the workload that I have to work on this week. It didn’t work out those ten days before Velež, but Velež is a very difficult team to play against. I hope for a positive change, if the players understand that no one is irreplaceable and that everyone should give their best, I think it won’t be a problem“, concluded Jagodić.

