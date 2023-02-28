On the occasion of Mobile World Congress 2023, VMware Announces Innovations and Expanded Partnerships related to its service provider and edge offerings, with the aim of meeting the evolving needs of CSPs and enterprises.

VMware presented the implementation of the VMware Telco Cloud platform by global communications service providers (CSPs).along with a number of product enhancements and an expanding partner ecosystem that will help CSPs accelerate network modernization and seize the opportunities of 5G and the edge.

Major CSPs transforming their networks with VMware include SoftBank e Vodafone Qatar.

VMware also extends the SD-WAN at Operational Tech (OT) with a new software offering for the customers.

VMware e Intel announce a collaboration to build industry-leading edge devices featuring 5G connectivity and supporting additional SD-WAN use cases involving mobile and IoT devices.