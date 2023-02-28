Home World VMware with innovations to expand 5G capabilities for service providers and enterprises
World

VMware with innovations to expand 5G capabilities for service providers and enterprises

by admin
VMware with innovations to expand 5G capabilities for service providers and enterprises

On the occasion of Mobile World Congress 2023, VMware Announces Innovations and Expanded Partnerships related to its service provider and edge offerings, with the aim of meeting the evolving needs of CSPs and enterprises.

VMware presented the implementation of the VMware Telco Cloud platform by global communications service providers (CSPs).along with a number of product enhancements and an expanding partner ecosystem that will help CSPs accelerate network modernization and seize the opportunities of 5G and the edge.

Major CSPs transforming their networks with VMware include SoftBank e Vodafone Qatar.

VMware also extends the SD-WAN at Operational Tech (OT) with a new software offering for the customers.

VMware e Intel announce a collaboration to build industry-leading edge devices featuring 5G connectivity and supporting additional SD-WAN use cases involving mobile and IoT devices.

See also  Iran's transportation sector continues to suffer cyber attacks

You may also like

What Mika and Giba look like now |...

RENAULT ITALIA / My Trainect: ‘the well-being of...

«They will remember how they kissed the hands...

Four “Homemade Hits” (2023) – Reseña en MondoSonoro

VOLTA TRUCKS / Network expansion underway with two...

Because masks are still used in Asia

A Young Global Leader also for Italy— —...

Ukraine, Zelensky’s new video message: “The situation in...

A military drone has crashed near a city...

Ukraine, Russian drones over Dnipro: intercepted after flying...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy