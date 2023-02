The Lille coach was furious over a missed penalty in the league match against Brest

Paulo Fonseca loses his temper and is expelled. The former Roma coach, now at Lille, got furious over a penalty not awarded to his team in the final minutes of the match against Brest, result: close brawl and card.

It happened in anticipation of the 25th day of Ligue 1: Fonseca’s Lille beat Brest 2-1 in a comeback.