A guard from the SG2 company in Bogotá was fired for allowing a resident’s companion’s motorcycle to enter and receiving two thousand pesos to drink a red wine on February 9.

However, the watchman hopes that the cause of his dismissal will be clarified, since he points it out as unfair.

According to what is known, the guard was fired for two reasons: “allowing people outside the co-ownership to enter and receiving money for the parking service.” The security guard denies having charged for letting the motorcycle in and assures that the two thousand pesos he received were a gesture of gratitude from the woman’s companion. He also assures that he did it thinking about the safety of the couple since it was very late.

This case has generated controversy, since there are those who support the security guard and believe that the dismissal was unfair by violating the right to due process, while others support the decision of the SG company to dismiss the security guard for violating the security policies of the co-ownership.

