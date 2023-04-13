The campaign will be developed on print, digital, out of home and Vodafone Store channels

Vodafone Business launches a new brand positioning campaign with the claim #DRITTIALPUNTO.

The campaign will be developed on press, digital, Out of home and in the Vodafone Stores with simple and direct messages, which want to get to the heart of the needs of companies (therefore go “straight to the point”, as the saying goes) and show them the opportunities they can seize by relying on a partner like Vodafone Business at every stage of the digitization journey.

“The point is to have a partner who helps me digitize the company”, “The point is to have a consultant who helps me seize all the opportunities”: the voices and thoughts of workers and entrepreneurs – VAT numbers, SMEs and large companies – protagonists of the campaign and portrayed in their daily working lives become the messages with which Vodafone Business underlines its ability to respond to business priorities with concrete and effective solutions of companies of all sizes: “We are here. We are Vodafone Business. And let’s go #STRAIGHT TO THE POINT”.

Capillarity on the territory and technology

Thanks to a widespread network of consultants and experts on the territory, and thanks to solutions created both through the direct development of platforms by Vodafone (IoT, Analytics, Cloud), and through the creation of an ecosystem of national and international partners, Vodafone Business wants to support companies in their digitization journey, expanding the offer of services and solutions that accelerate the digital transition that the new market challenges impose.

One of the most significant and recent Vodafone Business projects and initiatives is the strategic partnership between Vodafone Business and Microsoft which provides for joint investments in training, marketing and development to offer Italian companies integrated solutions of managed Microsoft Azure cloud services and advanced connectivity. With this agreement, Vodafone became the first telecommunications company in Italy to become part of “Ambition Italy Cloud Region Partner Alliance”the ecosystem of partners at the forefront of the development of the first Microsoft Data Center region in Italy.

5G networks for companies

Last December Vodafone Business announced the creation for Porsche Engineering of the first hybrid 5G private network (Mobile Private Network – MPN) in Europe at the Nardò Technical Center (NTC): the new mobile network infrastructure aims to allow customers of the Center the development and testing of a wide range of technological applications for the mobility of the future.

About MPN 5G – i.e. 5G networks dedicated to businesses capable of offering guaranteed connectivity and low latency and which in the future will be increasingly relevant in the industrial field, for logistics, for utilities or even for the public administration – the launch of a project was recently announced, awarded the Connecting Europe Facility by the European Union, with the University of Palermo for the construction of the first 5G university campus in Italy; the initiative involves the development of projects in which 5G technology enables new functions and approaches to education and training in universities.

Vodafone Business it then signed an agreement for the construction of a network infrastructure consisting of dual connectivity, in fiber and 5G wireless, in all 640 McDonald’s restaurants in Italy.

In September 2022, the sixth edition of “Action for 5G” was announced, the call dedicated to startups, small and medium-sized enterprises and social enterprises that want to contribute their ideas and projects to the development of innovative solutions thanks to 5G in Italy, and to which Vodafone provides funding, technical resources and support.

Digital transformation at the core

Last December Vodafone Business and Edison Next announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the digital and energy transformation of medium and large Italian companies and the public administration and the launch of Vodafone Business Energy Data Management, a solution for monitoring, controlling and energy flows of heating, air conditioning and ventilation of buildings, which allows companies to manage and optimize their consumption.

The initiatives dedicated to small and medium-sized enterprises also include the launch of the Business Club, the Corporate Benefit platform that client companies can offer their employees, with discounts, offers and advantages immediately available on the My Vodafone Business App; and the participation of Vodafone Business in the voucher initiative for businesses promoted by the Ministry of Economic Development to accelerate the digitization of SMEs in Italy.

Finally, it should be noted that last July Vodafone Italia became part of the Board of Directors of the Logistics Association of Sustainable Intermodality (ALIS) with the aim of supporting the digital transition of transport and logistics companies. Vodafone Italia and Vodafone Business are at the side of companies in the logistics sector with technologies such as CAT-M, enabling infrastructures such as Mobile Private Networks and end-to-end solutions that enable intelligent and real-time management of the entire supply chain, such as Vodafone Business Fleet Analytics and Vodafone Smart Logistics.

Credits

Creative Agency: Utopia; Executive Creative Director and Partner: Vincenzo Gasbarro; Creative Direction: Paolo Perrone and Antonio Gigliotti; Account Director: Laura Nardi; Account Manager: Giulia Albarello; Art Director: Massimo D’Arienzo; Copywriter: Federico Mucci.