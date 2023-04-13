Home Sports Premier League linesman: FA waive action after elbow bump
Premier League linesman: FA waive action after elbow bump

Status: 04/13/2023 10:21 p.m

The FA will not take any action against linesman Constantine Hatzidakis after his elbow kicked Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson.

The FA announced this after a “thorough review” of all the evidence. This was also preceded by a conversation between Hatzidakis and Robertson.

The incident on Sunday at half-time in the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal (2-2) caused a stir. Images show Hatzidakis swinging his elbow after an argument with Robertson and hitting the stunned Scot on the chin. The international immediately protested to referee Paul Tierney, who, however, showed Robertson a yellow card.

“It was certainly not my intention to touch Andy when I pulled my arm away from him and I apologize for that,” said Hatzidakis, adding: “I’m looking forward to being back in action in games soon.”

