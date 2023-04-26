Vodafone Business UC is born, the collaborative platform based on RingCentral

Fully cloud-based platform combines collaboration tools from RingCentral and telecom services from Vodafone Business

Vodafone Business and RingCentral, a leading provider of AI-powered global business cloud solutions, video conferencing, collaboration and contact center solutions, launch on the Italian market Vodafone Business UC with RingCentralan integrated communications solution that combines RingCentral’s messaging and video capabilities with Vodafone Business‘ fixed and mobile voice communications capabilities for the Italian market.

The solution offers businesses of all sizes an agile offering based on cloud for better collaboration and communication between employees, customers and suppliers on any device. Cloud-based collaboration features become central to support hybrid working, and new solution delivers a unified experience across desktop and mobile devices for instant messaging, team collaboration, file sharing, task management and HD video conferencing .

These features of RingCentral integrate seamlessly with OneNet, the highly reliable Vodafone Business platform that provides various communication and switchboard services, such as the ability to queue and hold calls, transfer calls to another location, configure service times and personalize your voicemail.

Vodafone Business UC with RingCentral offers businesses across all industries a tool that can be integrated in the existing application infrastructure, thus opening the business to the cloud and increasing the efficiency of business processes and remote working. The new solution also enables business phone numbers on any smartphone, computer or tablet, so users never miss a call.

Lorenzo Forinadirector of Vodafone Business Italia: “As Vodafone Business we want to respond with concrete and effective solutions to the business needs and priorities of companies of all sizes. With the launch of Vodafone Business UC with RingCentral, we are bringing a new solution to the Italian market that responds to this objective: to provide companies with a tool to simplify and make business processes more flexible and the work of their employees more agile. This platform, which is rooted in the global collaboration with RingCentral, will therefore allow people to work effectively and collaboratively wherever they are, and companies to open up to the cloud by taking another step forward in their digital transition journey“.

Yves DesmetSVP Global Service Providers EMEA, RingCentral: “At RingCentral, we focus on providing our customers with the right tools to get their jobs done easily, efficiently and reliably. Businesses know that group messaging, video meetings, and cloud calling are critical to workplace productivity. We are delighted to extend our partnership with Vodafone Italy, combining the strengths of our platform with Vodafone’s leading cloud voice solution, bringing a truly unique proposition to market”.

Vodafone Business UC with RingCentral is the result of a global strategic partnership between Vodafone Business and RingCentral, with the aim of providing new cloud-based communications services to improve collaboration and communication for businesses of all sizes in different countries, including the UK, Germany and Italy.