Vodafone, the network is “stable and unstoppable, like you” in the new TV spot

Vodafone is launching a new TV campaign today, in which it places its customers increasingly at the center of its initiatives.

The claim of the campaign is “Stable and Unstoppable, like you”.

The protagonist is always there Vodafone networkpresent in the moments that matter and close to its customers – like a multitasking woman, a man who plays sports or a group of gamers – grappling with their daily challenges, supported by the technology and connectivity of the Vodafone Network.

The reliability, proximity, innovation and power of the Internet thus allow people to stay in contact with each other, to entertain themselves, play, work, study and get information.

The testimonial Alessandro is also present in the spot Cattelan: at the end of the story, he addresses the viewer directly, recalling the campaign claim: “Stable and unstoppable, like you”. The soundtrack is “Any Given Day” by Planet Funk.

At the heart of the campaign is the plan “Infinite Together”, the offer convergent which combines home Wi-Fi with SIM cards for the whole family with unlimited Giga in 5G.

CREDITS

Director: Tim Brown

Publisher: Manuel Savoia

Creative Agency: Utopia

Executive Creative Director e Partner: Vincenzo Gasbarro

Creative Direction: Paolo Perrone and Antonio Gigliotti

Art Director: Massimo D’Arienzo

Copywriter: Marcello Augugliaro

Account Director: Laura Nardi

Account Manager: Valeria Badalamenti

Production company: AKITA Film

Cinematographer: Jordan Buck

Video Post Production: You_are

Media Agency: CARAT

Production Advisory e Music Licensing: The Producer International