The billion-dollar project has lost its appeal. The stars are leaving. Once again it is evident that immeasurable financial means cannot replace patience and serious planning.

Lionel Messi (left) and Kylian Mbappé: One has already left Paris Saint-Germain, the other has announced his early departure. Christian Hartmann / Reuters

Sometimes empires fall apart slowly, but sometimes things happen very quickly. Especially in football, whose unpredictability often accelerates events rapidly. In the case of Paris Saint-Germain, however, the question may be asked: is the empire already over before it has even blossomed?