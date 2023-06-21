Vodafone, there is an agreement with the unions for redundancies

Vodafone Italia and the national trade union organizations of the telecommunications sector and the trade unions announced a few days ago that they had reached an agreement on the contents of the agreement for the shared management of 1003 efficiencies, through the adoption of sustainable tools for employees and for the company.

The agreement – the result of a positive discussion with the trade union organizations and reached in the mediation phase of the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies – will be shared by the Unions in meetings with the workers in order to close the procedure at the Ministry in a meeting scheduled for next week.

The agreement aims to implement the deep plan transformation and modernization of the corporate operating model, to continue to invest and compete in a sustainable way, in order to strengthen the relationship with customers.

The comparison was guided by the mutual awareness that Vodafone and the entire telecommunications sector have been affected over the years by a constant contraction of revenues and margins, deriving from a competitive intensity of the market that has few equals worldwide, to which must be added the economic impact of inflation and the energy crisis.

The agreement was reached thanks to the common desire to identify shared tools, aimed at reduce the social impact and, at the same time, simplify and adapt the organization to the new context:

Professional retraining courses for covering roles necessary for the transformation process and for the internalisation of activities currently outsourced, through the enhancement of the professionalism present within the company perimeter, for 300 employees in 2 years. Voluntary mobility through incentives defined on the basis of age, length of service and timescales for joining to accompany relocation into the labor market, including the extension of company healthcare assistance (Fsio) for 24 months.

The company will also make outplacement and consultancy services available to employees interested in starting entrepreneurial, commercial or independent professional activities, together with specific training courses.

Recourse to the instrument of isopension up to five years, as well as early retirement through the “women’s option” for all employees who meet the requisites envisaged by the legislation. Solidarity contract with a monthly hourly reduction of 25% for the call center and 5% for the other functions within the agreed corporate perimeter.

Employees affected by the 25% reduction in working hours will also be involved in training courses on topics such as Customer Centricity, Data Analytics and collaboration tools.

The solidarity contract will have a duration of 12 months until 30 June 2024, which can be extended for a further 6 months by agreement with the trade union organisations.

The company and the trade union organizations have agreed on a process of constant monitoring of the implementation of the agreement, at national and territorial level, with the aim of ensuring consistent management of the tools envisaged and of the redevelopment plan.

Vodafone, there is an agreement with the unions for redundancies

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

