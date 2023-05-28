Vojvodina won in the final of the EHF Cup | Sports

The Vojvodina handball players convincingly celebrated in the first match of the EHF Cup final against the defending champions of Norway, Nerbo. They have a big advantage going into the second leg and are one step away from history, the first European title in the history of the club!

Spectacle in Novi Sad! The handball players of Vojvodina came within reach of the European title on their home field after defeating Nerbo from Norway 30:23 (15:8) in the first match of the EHF Cup finals, thus taking a huge step towards the first European trophy in the club’s history.

The ten-time champion of Serbia managed to create a huge advantage in the middle of the first half, primarily with a granite defense, and although at one point it seemed that the host had the strength to finish this duel with a serious, double-digit difference, the guests from the north of Europe raised the level in the finish. games and left yourself in the game!

The rematch will be played on Saturday, June 3 in Norway, and on the way to distant Scandinavia, Boris Rojević and his boys have a more than serious advantage. See details from this match:

Vojvodina had a bad start to the match, the experienced opponent defending the trophy knew how to use it and after the mistakes of Aziz and Pešić took the lead 2:0, but after Fran Lučo brought confidence to the home team’s game with his defenses, everything worked! Two goals each by Rađenović and Milenkovic in counterattacks made it 4:2. Although Aziz created a problem for his team with the exclusion, they managed to stay ahead of Vojvodina’s two goals with a bomb by Ocvirko and a goal by Pešić. Then the advantage began to grow, so it was Pešić and Aziz who doubled their rival for 8:4, and after even two exclusions for Nerbo and one for Voša, the goal fell for 9:4 from seven meters.

Lučin continued to shoot the right wing of the visitors to Svengard, and after Puhovski’s missed shot, the Norwegian team did not take the chance to come back. When Luka Rogan scored in the 20th minute to make it 10:4, it was time for a timeout for the guests. After the timeout, Nerbo’s goal came after 10 minutes for 10:5 and Boris Rojević cut it immediately with his minute of rest.

Vojvodina stopped at the end of the first half, Ocvirk unnecessarily tried to beat the opponent’s goalkeeper with popcorn when he was alone, and then Rađenović also missed the shot. However, Lučin appeared again as a giant in the goal and Baris Puhovski made it 12:6 with the first goal of the match, and then Milić scored a goal for 13:6 even though Voša had less players. and Ocvik with his new goal again brought the host a double lead 14:7. In the end, we went to the break with a score of 15:8.

Vojvodina started the halftime uncertainly again, they lost the first ball and were the first to concede a goal, but Srđan Milić got through an impossible situation and after two and a half minutes of the game put the red and white on the scoreboard, and then Aziz also had a fantastic breakthrough for 17: 9 when he literally scored a goal through his own player. Nerbo started to play with seven in attack, and Luka Rogan was the first to take advantage of that in 18:10. Bojan Rađenović scored in 19:11, but unfortunately got injured then. She changed the defense of Vojvodina, confused the rival with many jumps and at 21:12 in the 39th minute we went to a timeout.

The attack with seven players in the ranks of Nerba was abandoned after the timeout, and Fran Lučin defended as if in a trance and caught the live ball from the wing! Nevertheless, goalkeeper Nerba Nerland defended himself, and Darko Milenkovic’s bomb gave Voša a chance to take a double-digit advantage, but it was a long game of goal after goal. The first problems for Vojvodina in the second part of the game arose when Rađenović was sent off in the 46th minute, but Nerbo helped the host with an express loose ball, and Boris Rojević felt that this was the moment to calm down the team and make a plan for the finish of the match, so he called a minute of rest. Lučin was again the best when it was most needed and took a new zicer from the wing, and when the penalty for Rađenović expired, Ocvirk missed for that famous “plus 10”.

Instead, a series of mistakes by the hosts followed, Vojvodina fell completely ten minutes from the end and Nerbo arrived with a six-goal deficit – 25:19. However, Srđan Milić broke his team’s long fast, and after a hasty attack by the guests from northern Europe, the home team had a long attack that ended with a seven-pointer! Ocvirk scored and it was easier to breathe at 27:19 with six and a half minutes to go. Nerbo managed to reach a six-goal difference, and the last two minutes Voša had to play without the suspended Pušica, but the advantage remained! Puhovski made it 29:22 with a seven-pointer, and Nerbo missed a zicer from the wing in his last attack!

VOJVODINA: Lučin, Šijan, Vasić, Milić, Ocvirk, Vukovljak, Azizi, Draško, Milenković, Pušica, Rađenović, Pešić, Tomić Kurteš Rogan, Puhovski

NERBO; Nerland H, Nerland O, Haegeseng A, Haugeseng R, Haugeseng T, Svensgardm Kristensed, Lode, Larsen, Lote, Tue, Berddal, Olstet, Line, Hamre, Edland