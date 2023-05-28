Acne, the false myths to dispel: one in particular will make the sweet tooth happy

Acne is the subject of many prejudices and false myths. Over the years they have branched out, but this is incorrect information.

Acne is an inflammation of the pilosebaceous follicles and the most eloquent manifestation of the ailment are the so-called zits. They can appear in any part of the body and, although not a serious disorder, it can cause embarrassment to those who suffer from it, especially if it leaves marks and scarsi.

It can affect adolescents but its appearance can also occur in mature age, in the first case the causes are due to hormonal fluctuations and the increase in sebum production. In the second case the causes can be the most varied, among the most frequent there is certainly the same stress.

Experts believe that the most common cause of acne is familiarity, then follow external circumstances such as poor or inadequate hygiene, air pollution, food problems. It is not a serious pathology, but as mentioned it can be a source of insecurities, especially in the younger ones.

Myths about acne, it’s time to tell the truth!

In fact, for many people acne represents a source of embarrassment and in the most serious cases it can affect the normal performance of daily activities. Especially the younger ones who present this problem tend to experience experiences of anxiety and inadequacy.

It is therefore important to consult a doctor to ascertain the causes and to indicate the most appropriate strategy for resolution. Mental health should not be overlooked, it is necessary to accept that you are suffering from this pathology and then take the best path to cure it.

In any case, this is not a major problem, but certainly many revolve around it false myths. Some of them need to be debunked, do you know them? Indeed, it has long been rumored that theacne was the direct consequence of consumption of chocolatenothing more wrong!

In fact, science has ascertained that there is no causal link between the onset of pimples and the consumption of this food. The second urban legend concerning the most widespread acne in the world consists in believing that with acne the use of the make-up.

In reality, you can wear make-up, the rule to follow is to choose ad hoc products for your skin and always sanitize the tools with which you apply them. Many have been said about acne, erroneous information on the subject is hard to eradicate, but with the right disclosure the phenomenon can be countered.