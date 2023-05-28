Universitario defeated Barrio Parque and is the first classified to the Super 8 of Official Ladies “A”

The Ladies “A” Tournament completed the seventh date and added the first classified to the Super 8: Universitario, which beat Barrio Parque 4-1.

The date was completed with the triumphs of Jockey Club 2-1 against Urú Curé RC and Universidad Nacional de Río Cuarto 2-0 against Palermo Bajo and the draws between Córdoba Athletic and La Tablada (1-1), La Salle HC with Tala RC (3-3) and Universitario “Red” with Jockey Club “B” (1-1). The bonus points were in favor of the English team, the Tricolor and the scholars.

University, to Super 8

The dispute of the seventh date of the Official Ladies Tournament “A” left Universitario as the first classified to the Super 8. The “U” won against Barrio Parque and remains at the top of the positions now with 19 units.

Jockey Club joined Córdoba Athletic as escorts for the leader and they are three points away; Universidad Nacional de Río Cuarto jumped to third place in the standings with 15 and Barrio Parque was in fourth place with 13. Also in the classification zone are La Tablada with 12, Palermo Bajo with 10 and La Salle HC 9. Below Jockey Club “B” (5), Urú Curé RC and Universitario “Rojo” (3) and Tala RC (2) are located.

Barrio Parque hit first but the leader turned it around. (Edgardo Corrales @sacameunafotodeportes)

The University leader beat Barrio Parque 4-1 in La Lomita and established himself in first place. At 11 minutes the visit opened the score with a goal from the lioness Daiana Pacheco and the locals tied for Victoria Carrizo before the end of the stage. One minute into the next quarter, the “U” came forward with a new goal from Victoria Carrizo and three minutes from the end of the stage, Valentina Diaz increased the lead. In the last quarter, Florencia Nogueira de corto scored the 4-1 at 10 minutes.

the rest of the date

In Río Cuarto, Jockey Club beat Uru Cure RC 2-1 in a game where the locals scored the first goal of the game at 21′ and by Valentina Castro. Later the visit turned it around with goals from Macarena Miranda (40′) and Constanza Ontivero (43′).

In El Bosque, La Tablada and Córdoba Athletic tied 1-1 and the “red and black” cast added a bonus point with their 2-0 in the shoot outs and thus the locals lost their first definition of shoot out (a total of 5) in what What’s up with the tournament? In the game Juana Palacio scored for the “azulgranas” at 21′ and one minute from the end of the game Delfina Herrera Cámara scored the equalizer for Córdoba Athletic.

Athletic obtained a bonus point after equalizing with La Tablada and remains second. (Marcelo Ametller)

In the south of the province, Universidad Nacional de Río Cuarto defeated Palermo Bajo 2-0 with goals scored in the opening quarter and from the penalty corner; at 3′ Antonella Lenardon scored while Martina Bosio finished at 10′.

An exciting game that took place in the Villa Belgrano neighborhood and with a 3-3 tie between La Salle HC and Tala RC; then in the shoot outs the locals added a bonus point with their 3-2 victory. Sofia Funes broke the zero from short at 7 ‘and then in the second quarter expanded (10′) also from the same route. Already in the third quarter, the visit managed to recover and before the end of the stage scored the discount for Celeste Soria. With the last quarter at stake, Federika Shröder equalized at 7’, a minute later Sofia Funes celebrated again, this time from a penalty and three minutes from the end Luna Piumetto equalized for Tala RC.

Jockey Club “B” and Universitario “Rojo” matched 1-1 in the Jardin neighborhood 1-1; at 31′, Constanza Abudi Flores scored for the locals, in turn at 44′ the “U” tied for Alison Perez Garay. Then the visit took the bonus point by winning 2-1 in the shoot out definition.