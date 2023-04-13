Volta Trucks has announced that it has chosen Top Truck as a certified partner for servicing its vehicles in Italy, thanks to the vast experience of the network in the maintenance and repair of all types of industrial vehicles. Top Truck is present in 17 countries with over 900 multi-brand workshops for the repair and maintenance of trucks and trailers and in Italy it has 190 workshops throughout the country. The partnership with Top Truck will ensure widespread coverage for assistance to Volta Trucks trucks and its network will support the Volta Trucks Hub being defined in Italy.

In line with what is already happening in other European countries, the certified service partner will ensure customers the best possible coverage and enable the company to scale up operations quickly and efficiently, covering large areas in strategic launch markets . The partnership with Top Truck plays a strategic role in supporting the Truck as a Service proposal, designed to simplify and accelerate the transition to electric fleets of all sizes, optimizing uptime and operational efficiency. A service that revolutionizes the concepts of ownership, assistance, financing and management of industrial vehicle fleets.

The highly qualified Italian technicians of Top Truck will follow a complete and constant training on Volta Trucks vehicles and technology, training that will be provided at the Volta Trucks Academy present in the already existing central hubs of Paris and Madrid. Top Truck has also been chosen by Volta Trucks as a certified partner for servicing its trucks in France and Spain, as part of the company’s development roadmap in Europe.