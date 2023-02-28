In 2022, the market for heavy electric trucks (≥16 tonnes) in Europe grew by 200% to 1,041 trucks and Volvo Trucks has the largest share of this market.

Since the Swedish automaker started production of all-electric trucks in 2019, the company has sold more than 4,300 electric trucks in more than 38 countries around the world. Volvo currently offers the widest range of electric commercial vehicles in the industry, to cater for a wide variety of transport within and between cities.

The largest number of electric truck units sold, 198, is held by Germany. The German market that leads this podium, let’s call it that way, is followed in the standings by the markets of Sweden and Norway, respectively positioned in second and third place. In fifth place is the Swiss market; somewhat surprising news considering that Switzerland is European only geographically, and not politically or institutionally. Bringing up the rear, in tenth place, is Italy with only 15 units, registered and sold, of “full-electric” trucks.