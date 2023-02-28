Home World VOLVO TRUCKS / Swedish manufacturer leads the electric vehicle market in Europe – Companies
World

VOLVO TRUCKS / Swedish manufacturer leads the electric vehicle market in Europe – Companies

by admin
VOLVO TRUCKS / Swedish manufacturer leads the electric vehicle market in Europe – Companies

In 2022, the market for heavy electric trucks (≥16 tonnes) in Europe grew by 200% to 1,041 trucks and Volvo Trucks has the largest share of this market.
Since the Swedish automaker started production of all-electric trucks in 2019, the company has sold more than 4,300 electric trucks in more than 38 countries around the world. Volvo currently offers the widest range of electric commercial vehicles in the industry, to cater for a wide variety of transport within and between cities.
The largest number of electric truck units sold, 198, is held by Germany. The German market that leads this podium, let’s call it that way, is followed in the standings by the markets of Sweden and Norway, respectively positioned in second and third place. In fifth place is the Swiss market; somewhat surprising news considering that Switzerland is European only geographically, and not politically or institutionally. Bringing up the rear, in tenth place, is Italy with only 15 units, registered and sold, of “full-electric” trucks.

See also  Navalny back in the punishment cell. Political repression inside the prison walls: "Me sitting on a stool in 6 square meters"

You may also like

Daily horoscope for February 28, 2023 | Magazine...

FEDERAUTO / Massimo Artusi sides with Urso: ‘We...

Body found in the sea in Torre Annunziata...

Hard-won results from an extraordinary journey——Writing on the...

Bassano, teenager in intensive care for bacterial meningitis,...

Messi the best football player in the world...

We premiere the vindictive clip of “Orguyoça” by...

Covid precarious sit-ins in Palermo, from the Region:...

The Russian plane destroyed by Belarusian partisans. “8...

Emiliano Martinez and Kilian Mbape | Sport

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy