On the evening of February 27, 2023, a member of the Communist Party of China, former vice chairman of the Democratic League Central Committee, former deputy director of the Financial and Economic Committee of the National People’s Congress, former deputy director of the Law Committee, former deputy director of the Economic Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, won the “Pioneer of Reform” medal Li Yining, an active advocate of economic system reform, a famous economist, an outstanding educator, a senior professor of philosophy and social sciences at Peking University, the founding dean and honorary dean of Guanghua School of Management, died in February 2023 due to invalid medical treatment. He died at Peking Union Medical College Hospital at 19:31 on the 27th at the age of 92.

Professor Li Yining, whose ancestral home is Yizheng, Jiangsu, was born in Nanjing in November 1930. He graduated from the Economics Department of Peking University in 1955. After graduation, he stayed in the school to work, and served as a data clerk, teaching assistant, lecturer, associate professor, professor, doctoral supervisor, dean of the Department of Economics and Management of Peking University, and dean of Guanghua School of Management of Peking University. He is currently the director of the Faculty of Social Sciences of Peking University and the honorary dean of Guanghua School of Management of Peking University.

From 1988 to 2002, Professor Li Yining served as a member of the Standing Committee of the Seventh, Eighth and Ninth National People’s Congress, deputy director of the Finance and Economics Committee of the National People’s Congress, and deputy director of the Legal Committee. director. From 2008 to 2012, he served as a member of the Standing Committee of the Eleventh CPPCC National Committee and deputy director of the Economic Committee of the CPPCC National Committee. Since 2013, he has been a member of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee.

Professor Li Yining is currently also serving as a consultant of the China International Exchange Association, the executive vice chairman of the China International Economic Exchange Center, and the vice chairman of the China Enterprise Investment Association.

Professor Li Yining has written many books on economic theory and published a large number of articles. He is one of the earliest scholars in my country who put forward the theory of shareholding system reform. He put forward the disequilibrium theory of China‘s economic development, and conducted a theoretical discussion on “transition”, which had a profound impact on the reform and development of China‘s economy. Professor Li Yining also presided over the drafting of the Securities Law and the Securities Investment Fund Law.

Professor Li Yining has won many awards for his outstanding contributions in economics and other academic fields. These include the “Sun Yefang Economics Award”, “National Young and Middle-aged Outstanding Contribution Expert Certificate”, “Golden Triangle” Award, the First Prize for Scientific Research Achievements of the State Education Commission, the International Cooperation Award for Environment and Development (the highest individual award), the 15th Fukuoka Asia Cultural Award – Academic Research Award (Japan), etc. In 1998, he was awarded an honorary Doctor of Social Sciences degree by the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. He has been invited many times to give lectures at many universities and scientific research institutions at home and abroad.

Professor Li Yining’s main works include: “System·Objective·People: Challenges Faced by Economics”, “Thinking of China‘s Economic Reform”, “Unbalanced Chinese Economy”, “China‘s Economic Reform and Shareholding System”, “Sharehold System and Modern Market Economics”, “Ethical Issues in Economics”, “Transformation and Development Theory”, “Beyond the Market and Beyond the Government—On the Role of Moral Power in the Economy”, “The Origin of Capitalism—A Study of Comparative Economic History”, “Roman-Byzantine Economic History”, “On the Private Economy”, “Industrialization and System Adjustment—Research on the Economic History of Western Europe”, etc.