VOLVO TRUCKS The Italian tour of FH Electric promoting electromobility – Companies

The path that will lead Volvo Trucks towards zero CO2 emissions by 2050 involves investments in various technologies: the use of alternative fuels, such as biogas and biofuels (HVO), hydrogen, and electric vehicles (BEV), which Volvo has been pioneering since 2019.

Without neglecting the fact that there is a continuous energy efficiency of diesel vehicles, with engines that guarantee a significant reduction in consumption and consequently in CO2 emissions.

Of the various technologies outlined above, electric vehicles are the most energy efficient. And on the strength of its leadership in electromobility, Volvo Trucks Italia has decided to organize the Electric Tour 2023, the journey along the peninsula of the Volvo FH Electric, the 100% electric version of the iconic Volvo Trucks vehicle, loved by drivers from all over the world .

Seventeen stops at owned and independent dealerships to make the technological innovation of electric vehicles better known. The Volvo FH Electric will cross Italy to show its best sides: driving comfort and maximum operating efficiency, to which must be added the total absence of exhaust emissions.

Volvo Trucks’ iconic 100% electric vehicle maintains its usual performance with an environmental impact never seen before: 490 kW (666 hp) of continuous power, six 600V batteries – 540 kWh total, regenerative engine braking for up to at 300km. And with the Globetrotter cab for a comfortable overview of the traffic.

Attached to the tractor is a Lamberet SR2 Green Liner supplied by Tip Trailer Services Italy Spa. The semi-trailer with ATP approval in IR class for transport down to -20°C, with the lowest tare weight on the market, made ad hoc to preserve as much the autonomy of the Volvo FH Electric tractor. To complete, the Thermo King refrigeration unit.

Those who wish can book a test drive at their dealership or on the Volvo Trucks Italia website and experience the silence of a heavy vehicle free from vibrations and noise. It starts on 24 May at the Volvo Trucks Italia Headquarters. A precious opportunity to strengthen the brand’s entire value system and confirm its most important commitment: traveling together with customers towards Zero – zero emissions, zero downtime, zero accidents.