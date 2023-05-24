Flood, solidarity initiatives for affected areas

Listen to the audio version of the article

Finance and the food industry. The small taverns and parks for children, the telephone and publishing companies. And the world of sport and that of fashion. Solidarity for the people of Emilia Romagna, devastated by bad weather, has already started. And from many quarters there are support initiatives with fundraising and services to make the situation less dramatic and help families and productive activities to think about reconstruction.

The smile of the little ones

Leolandia, the theme park located in Lombardy, is launching an initiative that looks above all at children, forced to live in a dramatic situation. The company, in expressing its closeness to the families affected by the flood in Emilia Romagna, is launching an initiative: «all children up to 10 years of age from the provinces of Bologna, Forlì-Cesena, Ravenna and Rimini, up to 31 July they will be entitled to free admission to the park, combined with a 50% discount for their companions. An offer for a day at the park for a bit of fun».

The initiative of the Sun

Il Sole 24 Ore also launched an initiative to support the populations affected by the disaster, together with Radio 24 and Radiocor, which intends to support the populations affected by the disaster with the initiative “Emilia-Romagna needs all of us” which allows you to donate by bank transfer directly to the current account made available by the Agency for Territorial Security and Civil Protection of Emilia-Romagna. To donate this is the Iban: IT69G0200802435000104428964. Write the causal: “EMILIA-ROMAGNA FLOOD” .

The world of finance

In the field, to give support with various initiatives, also the banking and financial world with various tools and measures that go beyond fundraising. The Sace group of Cdp is also present and makes it known that it is “close to all the families affected by the damage of the flood and is already today ready to support all the companies of Emilia-Romagna and Marche with concrete initiatives”. In summary, as the group points out, «the more than 1,800 companies that are already customers of the Group can count on postponements and moratoriums on the payment of premiums, to which are added free extensions of the terms of insurance coverage and factoring by all companies in the Group”.

Banks in action

Other initiatives are carried out by the banks. From the Credem group which implemented the moratorium of up to 12 months for families and businesses with legal residence in the provinces concerned and made available a ceiling of 2.7 billion euro to all those who have suffered damage, to Intesa San Paolo which takes the field with loans of up to 2 billion euros and put in place a series of initiatives such as the raising of the ceiling of loans for the restoration of damaged structures and for emergency expenses at facilitated conditions and the renewal of the willingness to suspend of the principal portion of outstanding loans up to 24 months.