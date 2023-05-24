ADUC – Health – Article

With the arrival of summer, disturbances intensify for people who live in areas – generally in city centers – under whose windows people linger making annoying noises, the so-called “movidaioli”.

At the same time, the rebound of responsibility between municipal and local administrations begins which attracts these moving people on who must supervise and who is responsible, with the Municipalities trying as much as possible to offload these duties onto the managers of the premises who, sometimes, are forced to employ private security guards.

A Cassation ruling was filed yesterday May 23 that puts a firm point on responsibilities when the premises are closed and disturbances continue to disturb the tranquility of the residents.

The Municipalities must guarantee the tranquility of the residents

For the Cassation, the Municipalities must observe the technical rules or the canons of diligence and prudence in the management of their assets and, therefore, apply the fundamental principle on the basis of which everyone is bound by the duty not to harm the legal sphere of others, reporting noise annoying below the tolerability threshold, as they can also be called into question for compensation for the damages caused.

Now we know better who and how to turn to try not to continue enduring sleepless nights.

