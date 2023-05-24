Home » ADUC – Health – Article
Health

ADUC – Health – Article

by admin
With the arrival of summer, disturbances intensify for people who live in areas – generally in city centers – under whose windows people linger making annoying noises, the so-called “movidaioli”.

At the same time, the rebound of responsibility between municipal and local administrations begins which attracts these moving people on who must supervise and who is responsible, with the Municipalities trying as much as possible to offload these duties onto the managers of the premises who, sometimes, are forced to employ private security guards.

A Cassation ruling was filed yesterday May 23 that puts a firm point on responsibilities when the premises are closed and disturbances continue to disturb the tranquility of the residents.

The Municipalities must guarantee the tranquility of the residents
For the Cassation, the Municipalities must observe the technical rules or the canons of diligence and prudence in the management of their assets and, therefore, apply the fundamental principle on the basis of which everyone is bound by the duty not to harm the legal sphere of others, reporting noise annoying below the tolerability threshold, as they can also be called into question for compensation for the damages caused.

Now we know better who and how to turn to try not to continue enduring sleepless nights.

Here the video on Aduc’s YouTube channel


CHI PAGA BRING
the association does not receives and is against public funding (also 5 per thousand)
Its economic strength are inscriptions and contributions donated by those who deem it useful
DONATE NOW

You may also like

Candida Auris: The number of cases is also...

AUSL Modena – Generations and adults in comparison...

“We are in the midst of a national...

Fitness reboot? Froboese swears by these three sports

MALGA PARADISO – SWEET GORGONZOLA DOP MALGA PARADISO

Brainfood: Foods and Recipes for the Brain |...

he had been wanted for over 10 years

Why are there no family doctors? The Gimbe...

Streptococcus, questions and answers for treating children

Young researchers want to minimize consequential damage from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy