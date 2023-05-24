Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler optimistic despite the defeat

Despite a 116-99 loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Finals, Miami Heat player Jimmy Butler remains positive and confident.

“I think that’s a strength for us, knowing that we have to play with a lot more energy,” Butler said after the game. “We have to play as if our backs are against the wall. I think that throughout the year we have been better when we have had to cope with the difficulties.”

Despite a strong personal performance, with 29 points, nine rebounds and five assists, Butler expressed his frustration at not being able to bring home the victory in such a crucial game. “The only thing I’ll say is we’re going to be okay,” Butler continued. “Let’s go back to doing what we’ve always done to get to this point: continuously trusting each other, knowing that we will win, and we will. We just have to play harder.”

“There’s not much to say with this group because we already know. So we just have to go out and execute,” Butler concluded, promising a strong Miami Heat response in the upcoming Game 5 against the Boston Celtics.