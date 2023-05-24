VOLVO TRUCKS Together with Volvo Penta against discrimination in the workplace – Companies

Volvo, Volvo Penta and Volvo Trucks, together with the “Rea-React to Violence” association, organized a workshop on the prevention of harassment, violence and discrimination in the workplace.

The initiative takes the name of “Mi-Oppongo” and was held at the Volvo Studio in Milan with the aim of addressing delicate and extremely topical topics, linked to gender inequality and the harassment that, still today, too many women have to painfully face on too many occasions; often linked to their daily lives, including the pay and hierarchical gaps which, still today, concern a large part of Italian and global companies and workplaces.

Culture and education, as underlined by the two managers of Volvo Trucks and Volvo Penta, are the fundamental starting point for gender respect in the workplace. “Our direction has always been given by the company culture permeated by Swedish culture. Sweden has a culture of respect for people in its DNA” are the words of Giovanni Dattoli, Managing Director Volvo Trucks Italia. Volvo Trucks tra l’altor concretely applies these standards of equality starting from recruiting policies.

“Our recruiting policies are clear, in the final selection shortlist the two genders must always be represented at 50%. Furthermore, for certain jobs it is very difficult to find women on the job market, an almost impossible mission as regards the professionalism of mechanical.

The effort we are making is to communicate and promote this profession, also through partnerships with technical schools. For other positions, although it is difficult to find the skills sought in the female gender, we put our recruiters under pressure to look for the right profiles on the market” added Giovanni Dattoli.

Volvo Trucks and Volvo Penta with different projects but with a common DNA are united in the fight against gender violence and discrimination, for this reason the collaboration with Rea-react to violence in this event is just a confirmation of how much commitment and dedication the Swedish company dedicated to equal opportunities. Violence against women is a phenomenon that is difficult to measure because it is largely submerged.

”This workshop invites us to the table of diversity, which must also become that of inclusion. In our mission we live a deep collaboration between us and the company every day. We want to share certain virtuosities that we internalize on a daily basis with the society in which we live to extend the advantages and awareness to every individual”, concluded Giovanni Dattoli.