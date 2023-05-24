Home » He judges the match between Vémola and Kincle: A move for one goal. I think it is necessary to educate the rules
Sports

He judges the match between Vémola and Kincle: A move for one goal. I think it is necessary to educate the rules

by admin

He was one of the judges who scored the explosive rematch between Karlos Vémola and Patrik Kincle. Experienced Czech referee Vojtěch Novák had no doubts about the winner. Just like one of his colleagues (third 49-46), he himself scored the duel with a ratio of 50:45 for Kincl. “It was a one-goal move. For some people, it is surprising to me that they saw Karlos win,” he admits in an interview with Sport.cz. That is why the discussion fell on the criteria according to which the matches are evaluated. Novák also explained in detail where he saw the differences between the two fighters and what he said about the opinions according to which Vémola should win according to the old rules.

See also  Premier League club Arsenal London with a draw

You may also like

Ice hockey: Red alert for Austria’s goalkeepers

Mediobanca, the 2026 targets and the dividend policy

Italy Ukraine, Shevchenko: ‘For us it’s already a...

Argentine football team will come to Indonesia for...

Football: Karagumruk sacks Pirlo – Football

Can the Paris 2024 Olympics respect the planet?...

French Open: Is it time for Roland Garros...

A time traveler to the 2008 Olympics, conspiracy...

Tennis: Grabher still in good shape before the...

Joe Mazzulla’s call to play Grant Williams pays...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy