Brussels – “The European Council has clearly recognized that migration is a European challenge that requires a European response”. These are Ursula von der Leyen’s first words at the end of the European Council, when all the conclusions have been adopted. The defense of the external borders can therefore no longer be delegated to the responsibility of the individual Member States, with the evident imbalance in the distribution of honors but above all of the burdens, at the expense of those who are most exposed, such as Italy. The mechanism of the Dublin Treaty also needs to be oiled with true solidarity. For this Giorgia Meloni says she is “very satisfied” with the result, but adds: “I think it is worth looking into it a little” and postpones her analysis of her to the press conference convened for late morning.

The issue will be addressed again by the Council in March, but in the meantime the president of the EU Commission announces: “Borders must be managed. We will focus on two pilot projects on borders. We will provide an integrated package of mobile and fixed infrastructure, from cars to cameras, from watchtowers to electronic surveillance. This requires EU funding, bilateral funding and/or bilateral contributions and, of course, also requires national funding. Then – he adds – we will launch pilot projects focusing on border procedures in order to showcase best practices in terms of registration, fast and fair asylum procedures, how to deal with return. Frontex and the EU Asylum Agency and Europol support these pilot projects”.

Instead, it is up to the president of the EU Council, Charles Michel, to confirm that the activity of the NGOs will also end up on the table in March. “The Council will focus on the issue of private entities carrying out relief operations.”

“We had – explains Michel – a quality, frank, very respectful debate on migration. With the awareness that it is a common subject for the EU and that we must deal with it together to give a European response”. The focus will be on three thematic areas: “External action, which needs to be strengthened. Cooperation with third countries to increase returns and readmissions – Michel continues -. The question of external border control and here we must allocate more funds “. The forthcoming Council will also address the question of the implementation of the Dublin Agreement. Finally, the activity of NGOs at sea”.

On Dublin, von der Leyen points out: “While we await the adoption of the new Pact on migration and asylum, we need to better support member states under pressure, so voluntary solidarity mechanisms must bring effective solidarity. At the same time, it is important to address secondary movements through the correct application of the Dublin mechanism”.

“The European Commission will present concrete legislative proposals” on the green industrial plan to respond to the United States‘ Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) “in mid-March, in time for the next EU summit at the end of the month”, explained von der Leyen. “Our clean tech industry is innovative and competitive. Now it’s a question of maintaining our edge – he added on Twitter -. I presented our Green Deal business plan that combines favorable rules, funding, expertise and an active trade policy. I leaders have given the go-ahead, so we will present proposals by the March European Council”.