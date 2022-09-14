STRASBOURG – “The Union is strong together”. The president of the Commission Ue, Ursula Von der Leyenfocuses on European pride in the speech to Strasbourg Parliament on the State of the Union. He does not hide the fact that “difficult times” await us and tries to explain the objectives of the energy package approved yesterday by the European executive. He does not mention the gas price ceiling, but the measures already adopted in a thread that inevitably links the energy crisis to the war in Ukraine.