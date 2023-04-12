Today in Serbia, the minimum morning temperature will be from 4°C to 8°C, and the maximum from 15°C in the south to 18°C ​​in the north and west.

Serbia: Longer sunny periods and dry weather during the day in most areas. Light rain is only possible in the morning in some places in the south of Serbia. In the afternoon, local cloud development is expected with a rare occurrence of short-term rain in the east of Serbia. Moderate northwesterly wind, stronger in Timočka Krajina. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature from 4°C to 8°C, and maximum from 15°C in the south to 18°C ​​in the north and west. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 6°C to 11°C.

White City: Sunny with weak daytime cloud development. Wind weak to moderate northwesterly. Pressure around normal. The minimum temperature is 8°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 17°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 11°C.

Niš: Moderate cloudiness with sunny periods with daytime cloud development. Light rain is possible early in the morning. Moderate northwesterly wind. Pressure around normal. The minimum temperature is 6°C, and the maximum is around 16°C. Dry in the evening.

Užice region: Sunny periods with daily cloud development and dry weather during the day. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature from 4°C to 6°C, and maximum from 16°C to 18°C. On Zlatibor and Tara, moderately cloudy with sunny periods and a maximum of around 10°C at 1000 m above sea level.

Vojvodina: Predominantly sunny with the development of clouds during the day, which may cause a rare occurrence of short-term rain in the afternoon, primarily in Banat. Moderate to strong northwesterly wind. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature from 4°C to 6°C, and maximum from 16°C in Vršac to 18°C ​​in the northwest and west of Vojvodina. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 7°C to 10°C.

Novi Sad: Sunny with weak daytime cloud development. Moderate northwesterly wind. Pressure around normal. The minimum temperature is 6°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 18°C. Dry in the evening. The temperature at 10 pm is around 9°C.

Subotica: Sunny with weak daytime cloud development. Moderate to strong northwesterly wind. Pressure around normal. The minimum temperature is 5°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 17°C. Dry in the evening. The temperature at 10 pm is around 8°C.

The weather for the next days: Sunny and significantly warmer on Thursday, around or slightly above 20°C in all areas during the afternoon. At the end of the day, moderate cloud cover comes from the west. The wind is weak to moderate from the south and southeast, increasing at the end of the day in southern Banat. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 1°C to 8°C, and maximum from 20°C to 24°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 11°C to 16°C.

On Friday and for the weekend, very changeable weather with alternating rainy and sunny intervals with possible local showers and a gradual drop in temperature. Much fresher on Saturday and Sunday. Changeable and unstable weather continues at the beginning of next week.

