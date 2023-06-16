Home » Vremenska prognoza za 16 jun | Vremenska prognoza
Minimum morning temperature from 13°C to 18°C, and maximum from 19°C to 22°C.

Source: Kurir/Petar Aleksić

Today in Serbia mostly cloudy with rain and local thundershowers. Only in the extreme north of the country can it remain dry. It will be significantly fresher than average for this time of year. Wind weak to moderate northwesterly. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature from 13°C to 18°C, and maximum from 19°C to 22°C. Cloudy and fresh in the evening with occasional rain. Temperature at 10 pm from 14°C to 18°C.

In Belgrade mostly cloudy with frequent occurrence of rain and local showers with thunder. Wind weak to moderate northwesterly. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature 16°C, maximum around 21°C. Occasional rain possible in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 18°C.

In Niš cloudy with frequent rain and local thundershowers. Wind weak northwest. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature 17°C, maximum up to 21°C. Occasional rain in the evening.

In the Užice region mostly cloudy with frequent rain and local showers with thunder. Wind weak northwest and west. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature from 14°C to 15°C, and maximum from 20°C to 21°C. In the evening, light occasional rain is possible. On Zlatibor and Tara, rain and showers and a maximum of about 15°C at 1000 meters above sea level.

In Vojvodina cloudy with the appearance of rain or local showers. In the extreme north of Vojvodina, it can remain mostly dry during most of the day. Wind light to moderate northwesterly or variable. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature from 13°C to 15°C, and maximum from 20°C to 22°C. Mostly dry in the evening in most areas. Temperature at 10 pm from 15°C to 18°C.

In Novi Sad cloudy with occasional rain. Wind weak to moderate northwesterly. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature 14°C, maximum around 21°C. Mostly dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 17°C.

In Subotica development of cloudiness and mostly dry during the day with a lower chance of occasional light rain. Wind weak to moderate northwest and north. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature 13°C, maximum around 22°C. Mostly dry in the evening with a small chance of passing light rain. Temperature at 10 pm around 17°C.

The weather for the next days

On Saturday still the occurrence of rain and short-term local showers with thunder mainly in the central and southern regions, while in the north of the country precipitation stops. The temperature only on Saturday was below the average for this time of year, and from Sunday, more and more sunny hours and warmer. Wind weak to moderate northwest and west. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature from 13°C to 18°C, and maximum from 20°C to 25°C. In the evening, cloudy and fresh with occasional light rain only in the south of Serbia and partly in the central regions. Temperature at 10 pm from 14°C to 18°C. On Sunday dry, mostly sunny and warmer in all regions with the daily development of temporary cloudiness. At the beginning of next week, sunny and warm or very warm weather with finally summer temperatures, around or slightly above 30°C.

