Home » Naples, the new coach is official: it’s Rudi Garcia
Health

Naples, the new coach is official: it’s Rudi Garcia

by admin
THE CHOICE

 Il tecnico francese ex Roma, dopo l'esperienza all'Al Nassr in Arabia, torna ad allenare in Serie A

Napoli has chosen the new coach for next seasonin which the Scudetto just conquered will have to be defended: the heir of Luciano Spalletti, who took a sabbatical year, is Rudy Garcia, former coach of Al-Nassr and, in Italy, of Roma. The president announced it Aurelio De Laurentiis on his Twitter profile: “I have the pleasure of announcing that, after having known and known him during the last 10 days, Mr. Rudi Garcia will be the new coach of Napoli. A sincere welcome to him and a big good luck!” . Garcia has signed a two-year deal with an option for a third at 2.5 million a season plus bonuses.

It always comes from France but it is not the name on everyone’s lips, namely that of Christophe Galtier. Rudi Garcia is an old acquaintance of our championship, as he coached Roma for two and a half seasons, between 2013 and the beginning of 2016. At the helm of the Giallorossi he fought for the title with Juventus: he finished second in the first two championships before being sacked.

Garcia is back from the experience in Saudi Arabia with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr, which lasted just under 10 months and ended with the consensual resolution in mid-April. Napoli will be the ninth career team for Garcia who started coaching in 2000 at Saint-Etienne. Then he drove Dijon, Le Mans, Lille, Marseille and Lyon, in addition to the aforementioned Al Nassr and Rome.

See also  now there is a new Variation that worries Italy; updates

A choice that of De Laurentiis in the name of continuity, given that even the 59-year-old coach prefers the 4-3-3 which with Spalletti has given him a 33-year awaited championship.

L’ANNUNCIO DI DE LAURENTIIS





news show-mobile” data-block-on-consent=”” data-slot=”/4758/rti_sportmediaset/calcio” json=”{ “targeting”: { “pos”:”1″,”purl”:”sportmediaset.mediaset.it_mercato_napoli_napoli-ufficiale-il-nuovo-allenatore-e-rudi-garcia_66085106-202302k.shtml”,”keywordURL”:[“www.sportmediaset.mediaset.it”,”mercato”,”napoli”,”napoli-ufficiale-il-nuovo-allenatore-e-rudi-garcia_66085106-202302k”,”shtml”],”sezionePagina”:[“mercato”,”napoli”,”amp”] }}”>

You may also like

abolished the crime of abuse of office –...

Electric toothbrushes for children: What parents should pay...

the calorie restriction longevity formula

Clash between trains in Puglia, 2 convictions and...

What to do with summer flu? Treating common...

Reform of Justice, the ok comes from the...

NABR Files Petition to Challenge Long-Tailed Macaque Inclusion

Created synthetic human embryos to study genetic diseases

Spain-Italy, Mancini makes mea culpa: ‘Wrong form, they...

Soda or pill for a headache? Togal® offers...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy