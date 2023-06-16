Naples, the new coach is official: it’s Rudi Garcia

Napoli has chosen the new coach for next seasonin which the Scudetto just conquered will have to be defended: the heir of Luciano Spalletti, who took a sabbatical year, is Rudy Garcia, former coach of Al-Nassr and, in Italy, of Roma. The president announced it Aurelio De Laurentiis on his Twitter profile: “I have the pleasure of announcing that, after having known and known him during the last 10 days, Mr. Rudi Garcia will be the new coach of Napoli. A sincere welcome to him and a big good luck!” . Garcia has signed a two-year deal with an option for a third at 2.5 million a season plus bonuses.

It always comes from France but it is not the name on everyone’s lips, namely that of Christophe Galtier. Rudi Garcia is an old acquaintance of our championship, as he coached Roma for two and a half seasons, between 2013 and the beginning of 2016. At the helm of the Giallorossi he fought for the title with Juventus: he finished second in the first two championships before being sacked.

Garcia is back from the experience in Saudi Arabia with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr, which lasted just under 10 months and ended with the consensual resolution in mid-April. Napoli will be the ninth career team for Garcia who started coaching in 2000 at Saint-Etienne. Then he drove Dijon, Le Mans, Lille, Marseille and Lyon, in addition to the aforementioned Al Nassr and Rome.

A choice that of De Laurentiis in the name of continuity, given that even the 59-year-old coach prefers the 4-3-3 which with Spalletti has given him a 33-year awaited championship.

L’ANNUNCIO DI DE LAURENTIIS





x.name == ‘amp-already-voted-poll’)[0].value == ‘true’ || hideButton == ‘true'” on=”tap:sample-poll66085949.submit”> VOTA e GUARDA I RISULTATI

x.name == ‘amp-already-voted-poll’)[0].value != ‘true’ || showGoToPoll == ‘show’ || hideButton == ‘true'” on=”tap:AMP.setState({showPopupError: ‘true’, showGoToPoll: ‘show’, openedPopup: ‘true’})”>VOTA e GUARDA I RISULTATI





