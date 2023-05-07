Vučić: We will discuss resignations, important political steps in May | Info

The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, said this evening, commenting on the writing of certain media that both he and the Government of Serbia could resign, that “important political steps” will be taken by the end of the month, and that he is ready to discuss resignations.

Source: Kurir/Zorana Jevtić

“Before that, we have to preserve the security of the country, that is a priority. We are not here to fight over our seats, but to protect Serbia.” said Vučić for Radio-television of Serbia.

He added that he is ready to talk to those who want their resignations.

“I won’t tell you that today, because I want us to preserve stability in the days ahead. And peace in the country and stability, and irresponsible people will get the answer they deserve.” Vucic said.

When asked about the resignation of the Minister of Education Branko Ružić, he said that he did not want to talk about it, but that he had also spoken with him and Prime Minister Ana Brnabić.

Speaking about the mass murder near Mladenovac and Smederevo and the fact that the maximum sentence is currently 20 years, Vučić repeated that the killer “will not see the light of day”.

“He will not see the light of day, he will walk around prison for the rest of his life. And this first one (a 13-year-old boy who killed eight students and a security worker in a Belgrade elementary school). I followed, listened and watched this. I consider that a serious state he must not allow that,” Vucic said.

He also stated that it is necessary to solve the “problem of social networks”, after several threats sent through them.

Vučić stated that Germany enforces those laws, where internet providers will also be punished if they do not remove threats from social networks, but that Serbia cannot do something like that in the first measures it adopts.

(Beta)