Cottarelli: ‘I resign as senator this week’ – Cultura & Spettacoli

Carlo Cottarelli will resign as senator. This was announced by the economist himself, elected with the Democratic Party, on Che tempo che fa on Rai3, explaining that the Catholic University had “asked him to direct a program for the education of social and economic sciences aimed at high school students “. “This thing – he added – unfortunately is not compatible with the Senate, and I have decided to give up the position of senator: I will resign next week”. “I would go and do it for free, it’s done out of a spirit of service. It consists of having 15-20 senior people who have had a brilliant career, I call them senators of culture, who would go to visit schools all over Italy, to talk about economics, law , constitution, and how these things are communicated,” Cottarelli explained.

“I think it’s important that everyone does what they can do as best they can, I think I can be more useful to the country in my role as a talking cricket, as a popularizer”. This is how Carlo Cottarelli explained his choice to resign as senator, to direct a project of the Catholic University in high schools. “Perhaps it was not like this in the past, but in this historical moment there is an extreme conflict between minority and opposition – explained the economist, interviewed on Che tempo che fa, speaking of what disappointed him in his brief experience in Parliament -: I will give some examples, it is the practice for minorities to present amendments, I have seen that they are systematically rejected. In addition, minorities often propose amendments almost only to obstructionism. I expected a less conflictual attitude”. Furthermore, Cottarelli said that “being a man of one side gives less credibility to the things one says”.

“It doesn’t seem right to me to change party, I was elected in the proportional system, the people did not vote for my name but for the party”. Carlo Cottarelli explained it, telling Che tempo che fa about the decision to resign as senator. Elected in September with the Democratic Party, the economist revealed that “offers have been made to move me to other groups, I won’t say which ones but it is quite intuitive: I am not in the majority nor is the 5 Star Movement”. Cottarelli smiled when Fabio Fazio said he could only be the Third pole of Action and Italia viva

“It is right that that seat returns to the Democratic Party. Among other things, the first not elected is a very good person, Cristina Tajani, who teaches at the Milan Polytechnic, and is also quite close to Elly Schlien’s area. Then she is a woman , gender equality is also improved”. Thus Carlo Cottarelli, guest of Che tempo che fa, on Rai 3, explained who is destined to succeed him in the Senate, after he has resigned.