Wagnerians in conflict with the top of Russia | Info

Yevgeny Prigozhin presented a series of insults addressed to the top of the Russian state.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of Wagner’s mercenary group, dramatically brought the escalation of tensions with the Kremlin’s military leadership to the public after he recorded a video swearing in a field littered with corpses and blamed the losses on Russia’s top defense chiefs.

“These are Wagner’s boys who died today. The blood is still fresh,” Yevgeny Prigozhin says in the released video, pointing to about thirty bodies he says are those of Wagner’s fighters. “They came here as volunteers and are dying so that you can sit like fat cats in your luxurious offices”.

In a separate message Friday morning, Prigozhin said Wagner’s troops would leave the besieged eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut next week because of what he said was a lack of ammunition for his troops.

In the two-minute first clip, Prigozhin, known as “Putin’s chef” because he organized dinners attended by the Russian president, screams as he calls out Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Russian Armed Forces Chief General Valery Gerasimov about military supplies.

“Shoigu, Gerasimov, where the f*ck is our ammunition?” he shouts, before continuing to hurl personal insults at Shoigu, a longtime Putin ally. “You scum sitting there in your expensive clubs. All your children are starting to live, recording their videos on YouTube,” says Prigozhin, referring to Shoigu’s son-in-law Alexei Stolyarov, a popular fitness blogger.

Wagner played a key role in the months-long assault on Bahmut, a high-profile battlefield of limited strategic value. To bolster his ranks, Wagner recruited tens of thousands of prisoners to fight for the group in exchange for freedom.

Prigozhin has previously clashed with Russia’s top leadership over military tactics, accusing the country’s military leaders of “high treason” for not giving his group ammunition. He recently threatened to leave Bakhmut but ended up staying.

Kadyrov and Prigozhin

Kadyrov spoke out on this occasion and said that he could send his “kadyrovs” to Bakhmut to replace the mercenaries of the Wagner group.

“For me, as well as for every person who cares about the fate of our country, it is unpleasant to hear the latest statements of Yevgeny Prigozhin and it is doubly unpleasant that the Russian Ministry of Defense does not comment or meet with the management of “Wagner” to make any decision or explanation Kadyrov said.

“If Prigozhin and “Wagner” leave, the General Staff will lose an experienced combat unit, and Kadyrov and Akhmat will take its place in Bakhmut. If that happens, our fighters are ready to move out and occupy the city. It’s a matter of hours,” he added. Kadyrov.

