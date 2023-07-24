Wang Yi and Indian National Security Adviser Doval Discuss Stabilizing China-India Relations

Wang Yi Meets with National Security Adviser Doval of India

Johannesburg, July 24 – On July 24, Wang Yi, the Director of the Foreign Affairs Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, met with Indian National Security Adviser Doval in Johannesburg. The meeting aimed to discuss the development of bilateral relations between China and India.

During the meeting, Wang Yi highlighted the importance of China and India as major forces in the process of multi-polarization. He emphasized the need for both countries to follow the development trend of the times and correctly grasp the direction of their bilateral relations. Wang Yi referred to the important consensus reached between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Modi in Bali last year, which aimed to stabilize China-India relations. He stressed the need for both sides to implement this consensus into specific policies and actions, in order to enhance strategic mutual trust, focus on cooperation, and overcome any interference and difficulties. Wang Yi expressed his hope for the early return of bilateral relations to a track of healthy and stable development.

Wang Yi also stated that the support or suspicion between China and India will directly affect their respective development processes and the global situation. He highlighted the recent rise of developing countries, including China and India, as a major trend in the world. Wang Yi assured that China will not seek hegemony and is willing to work with developing countries, including India, to promote multilateralism and the democratization of international relations. He emphasized the importance of building a more just and reasonable international order, believing that a multi-polar world with no hegemony is inevitable.

In response, National Security Adviser Doval acknowledged the significance of India and China as ancient civilizations and neighboring countries. He recognized the two countries as major forces that can impact the evolution of the world pattern. Doval emphasized the shared common views and interests between India and China on the future of mankind and the world. He emphasized the close link between the destiny of both countries and the need to rebuild strategic mutual trust and seek common development. Doval expressed India’s willingness to work with China to find a fundamental way to resolve the border situation, in a spirit of mutual understanding and respect. He emphasized the importance of looking at the overall situation and the long-term, and making positive contributions to maintaining world peace and prosperity.

The meeting between Wang Yi and Doval reflects the commitment of both China and India to improve and develop their bilateral relations. By enhancing mutual trust and focusing on cooperation, both countries aim to contribute to a peaceful and prosperous world.

